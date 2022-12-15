News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Curtis Samuel 'a big part' of Commanders' success

Dec 15, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Head coach Ron Rivera has been impressed with and proud of wide receiver Curtis Samuel's impact this season following a frustrating 2021 hampered by injuries.

"I think it's been outstanding. It really has," Rivera said.

Samuel has amassed 744 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns this year and played in all of 13 of Washington's games so far. These numbers are a stark pivot from last season, and Rivera gives a lot of credit to the Commanders athletic training staff and Samuel for that turn. It has taken a lot of care, focus and patience for the wide receiver to get to where he is now.

"He's handled it very well this year… He got into training camp, came into training camp, they had a ramp up program they did with him and he got ahead of it and we had to slow him down," Rivera said. "He accepted that, which was great. And then as it started to get where he could really take off, he did."

In taking off this season, Samuel has been an invaluable weapon for the Commanders offense. A big reason for that is his versatility and, as Rivera put it, "the potential that he brings." Samuel has been dangerous in both a wide receiver and running back type role. His many strengths have allowed for more creativity and different ways to destabilize defenses, which has been and will continue to be so important for the Commanders in the tail end of the season.

"Him being a big part of what we've done and the success we've had, I think is what we envisioned when we brought him here last season," Rivera said. "Unfortunately, it didn't work because of the injury, but now that he's healthy and watching his contribution, that's what it's all about is understanding that his skillset is very important to what we're doing offensively."

