Commanders excited, prepared for primetime rematch with Giants

Do not confuse that for a lack of enthusiasm for Sunday, though. There is plenty of that in the locker room as well.

"[Primetime games] are the games you dream of as a kid," Taylor Heinicke said. "Playing in front of everybody, the whole world is watching. It's an opportunity to showcase, as a team, what you got. Guys get really excited for that."

The difference is that Washington is expected to win against the Giants, which presents another challenge for the team.

"We have to be able to handle that success," Rivera said. "We have to be able to handle the situation and circumstances we've put ourselves into."

Rivera did not seem concerned about how his players would handle the extra pressure on Wednesday. As a show of good faith, he gave the team an extra day off during the bye week because he could see that the players "get it" and could handle the added freedom.

And the players rewarded him for that faith. Rivera was pleased with what he saw during Wednesday's practice and meetings, saying he thought "the guys were energized."