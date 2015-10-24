What They're Saying: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

"You go into every game, you have a tentative game plan on what you assume a team will do but you never know until you get into the game. You just have to look at all the different options and cover your base on things you think someone might do and then have solutions to possible problems that you have. You have a short period of time to do it. I think a lot is put on halftime adjustments, but you're making adjustments from play-to-play, from series-to-series throughout. It's just not that halftime part of it. You just have to be able to adjust based on what you're seeing in the game throughout."

On the challenges of developing a quarterback:

"You have to be patient, number one, just kind of realize that you would like for — if you're developing a guy, not only if he's a young player, we talked about it, you would like for him to be a 10-year veteran right away and that's just not the case. There's going to be growing pains. Every great quarterback… Every quarterback that we say is great right now has gone through times when they were inexperienced and they were learning. You just have to know that and try to be strong in other areas until… And just not like what we would like to do, what I would like to do, is try not to see young players make the same mistake over and over and just learn, and not keep going back down that same road. But beyond that, it's just a part of it. You want to keep it to a minimum and go from there."

On how much is on the coaching staff and how much is on the player to learn from mistakes:

"It's on the player and it's on the coach. Everything is. You know, when things are going great, it has a lot to do with coaching and it has a lot do with the player. When things aren't or there's something that you aren't completely satisfied with, it's both, always. And so that's the case. We've had some games that we did not play Tampa Bay-type ball. That was on of course me as a head coach, it always starts with us and assistant coaches, but it's the players, too. When you're on a football team, you realize that."

On QB Jameis Winston's development since throwing four interceptions a few weeks ago:

"Well, going back to the game where he had the picks, and when you're most quarterbacks in the league, you're not trying to make a mistake and you kind of know when you have, right then. And, for Jameis, I mean, no one works harder than him. I guess I'd say if he knew it, he acknowledged it. He wanted to see it right away and what I wanted to see is how he would react and how he would come back from a tough loss like that. That's a part of the process too — seeing how a young player comes back from tough circumstances. And what he did is had his best game of the year that following weekend, so we can live with [that]."