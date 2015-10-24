What They're Saying: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Washington Redskins (2-4) on Sunday host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-3) in 2015 Week 7 action at FedExField.
*On Wednesday, Buccaneers head coach Lovie Smith and quarterback Jameis Winston spoke to the Washington, D.C., media about their upcoming matchup against the Redskins.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Lovie Smith
On what the team focused on during the bye week to get ready for its upcoming stretch:
"Well, really that. We looked for errors that we needed to improve, which we had quite a few. Just kind of surveyed exactly where we were, good and bad. You also use the bye week to heal up. Five games into it, you have some bumps and bruises, so it was an opportunity for us to try and get our team as healthy as possible. Then get away from it a little bit. Be a football fan, watch games. Now we're excited about getting back into it this week."
On what he takes from last year's game against the Redskins:
"We don't take an awful lot. We don't live in the past an awful lot. Just don't think what happened last year has much to do with what is going to happen this year. We're just looking at Washington in a way that… what they're doing right now. For us, last year, we tried to forget last year and most things that happened with it."
On the matchup with the Redskins' run defense:
"We go into every game trying to run the football. We have to run the football, that's what we believe in. It doesn't really matter who we play, we have to try to establish the run. We know that that will be a tough chore. Any defense led by Joe Barry, you know what to expect. We know of course some of the defensive players there, guys like Dashon Goldson, Mason Foster, Deshazor Everett played here for us. We know it's tough duty but we need to be able to run the ball."
On RB Doug Martin's improvement from last year:
"I don't know exactly what the difference is, I just know what he did. When you're not completely satisfied with the product that you're putting on the field, you get away from it a while and then you analyze it the best you can and you just start working to improve and that's what he did. He had a great offseason. He's here every day, great offseason, great training camp. He's healthy. He's been healthy throughout also. He's just been running with a purpose. So don't know exactly what all he did. I know he just did everything that we ask him to do to get himself back to old form and that's where he is now."
On the key to making quality halftime adjustments:
"You go into every game, you have a tentative game plan on what you assume a team will do but you never know until you get into the game. You just have to look at all the different options and cover your base on things you think someone might do and then have solutions to possible problems that you have. You have a short period of time to do it. I think a lot is put on halftime adjustments, but you're making adjustments from play-to-play, from series-to-series throughout. It's just not that halftime part of it. You just have to be able to adjust based on what you're seeing in the game throughout."
On the challenges of developing a quarterback:
"You have to be patient, number one, just kind of realize that you would like for — if you're developing a guy, not only if he's a young player, we talked about it, you would like for him to be a 10-year veteran right away and that's just not the case. There's going to be growing pains. Every great quarterback… Every quarterback that we say is great right now has gone through times when they were inexperienced and they were learning. You just have to know that and try to be strong in other areas until… And just not like what we would like to do, what I would like to do, is try not to see young players make the same mistake over and over and just learn, and not keep going back down that same road. But beyond that, it's just a part of it. You want to keep it to a minimum and go from there."
On how much is on the coaching staff and how much is on the player to learn from mistakes:
"It's on the player and it's on the coach. Everything is. You know, when things are going great, it has a lot to do with coaching and it has a lot do with the player. When things aren't or there's something that you aren't completely satisfied with, it's both, always. And so that's the case. We've had some games that we did not play Tampa Bay-type ball. That was on of course me as a head coach, it always starts with us and assistant coaches, but it's the players, too. When you're on a football team, you realize that."
On QB Jameis Winston's development since throwing four interceptions a few weeks ago:
"Well, going back to the game where he had the picks, and when you're most quarterbacks in the league, you're not trying to make a mistake and you kind of know when you have, right then. And, for Jameis, I mean, no one works harder than him. I guess I'd say if he knew it, he acknowledged it. He wanted to see it right away and what I wanted to see is how he would react and how he would come back from a tough loss like that. That's a part of the process too — seeing how a young player comes back from tough circumstances. And what he did is had his best game of the year that following weekend, so we can live with [that]."
On the traditional use of fullbacks and how Tampa Bay uses Jorvorskie Lane:
"That's an interesting question because it has gone. That is a position that, you know, based on where you are, whether it's leaving us, disappearing at the fullback position. For us though, I still think there's a place for it. But the type of athlete that you're looking for, that's what's hard to find. We have a unique athlete in Jorvorskie Lane, who, if you ask him, he'd tell you he's a tailback, but his body doesn't say that. We're not going to — we'll have regulars. I'm talking about a fullback, tailback, some parts of the game. That's just not an awful lot — you don't see that an awful lot nowadays. And for us, with the tight end position, of course, that gives you flexibility based on who you have at that position, too. You can use the tight end of course in situations where you would normally use a fullback, and it's harder on the defense. If a defense sees a fullback in there, you pretty much know what types of formations you're getting, but if it's a tight end and that tight end can be lined up on the line of scrimmage, out as a wide receiver, in the backfield as a fullback, it really makes it hard on a defense. The fullback position is leaving to an extent, but I don't think it'll ever leave completely."
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Jameis Winston
On the team's focus during the bye week:
"We just sat back and reloaded. Some of our guys needed some rest. We had some injuries that needed to get taken care of. We just tried to focus on the fundamentals"
On if he knows Redskins QB Robert Griffin III:
"I haven't had the chance to meet him yet."
On his development:
"My goal individually is to get better every week. That's our main focus as a team, too, to improve on the positives and throw away the negatives."
On things he can do now that he could not do in Week 1:**
"Well, last game, we just took care of the football. It's been an up and down year. But the main thing is it's a new game, it's a new team."
On how he moves on from a tough game:
"Well, it's been clear, you've got another game. Last game we had a big win for us. You move on from there, that's in the past."
On if there was a moment where he recognized a difference from college football and pro football:
"The rush is different, but it's still football. I'm just getting used to it every day. I'm just adjusting to everything that gets thrown my way."
On how much he tries to take his mistakes 'in stride':
"Well, as a quarterback, we tend to make more plays through the air, but sometimes when you scramble you can try to make a play here or there, but it's football. Guys are good everywhere you go, so you just play and whatever happens, happens."
On RB Doug Martin:
"Doug is definitely a great back for us. I believe all our backs are having a great year, but the way Doug has been playing has been tremendous and it's definitely been carrying our team."
On how much pressure Martin has been able to take off of him:
"It takes a lot from everybody because the offensive line, I mean, they're blocking their tail off every play and when he springs one loose, they're just like, 'Yes, my work is here is done.' So, Doug has been a spark for everyone."
On what stands out about the Redskins' defense:
"A bunch of good players. You know, it's another game of football. They're going to play their scheme and we've got to go out there and try our best to beat them."
On if anyone in particular has helped him mature since he was drafted by Tampa Bay:
"Well, you know, the veterans on this team have helped me — Gerald [McCoy], Vincent [Jackson] and Logan [Mankins] and even Clinton McDonald. They've helped me, helped guide me through this process, just keep me down, tell me I'm still a rookie and take it day-by-day."
On if he talks with Redskins Personnel Executive Doug Williams:
"I talk to Doug Williams occasionally and it's just a privilege just to talk to him because he once was here, ended up having a great career in Washington winning the Super Bowl, and just what he means to my life as being the first African-American quarterback to win the Super Bowl, that means a lot to me. I definitely have a pretty stable relationship with him."
On if he has learned any lesson in particular from Williams:
"Well, just snap and clear. You can't stress too much. You've got to be yourself and play ball. You've got to apply yourself and play ball."
On how aware he is of the development process and that his work now will help in future years:
"Well, I'm well aware of it, and that's why I'm blessed to be here and have coaches that push us so hard and help us meet that standard of getting better every single day, because getting better every day doesn't mean that you did something spectacular. It's just focusing on some small little detail that you try to perfect either at practice or even in the game."
