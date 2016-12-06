What We've Learned About The Redskins: Weeks 10-13

In fact, Cousins – who was named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for November – had arguably the best four-game stretch of his career, as the Michigan State product completed 105-of-153 pass attempts (68 percent) for 1,357 yards and nine touchdowns to one interception.

He had a rather remarkable five-day period against the Packers and then the Cowboys, as Cousins threw for nearly 825 yards with six touchdown passes to no interceptions during those outings.

In the game against Dallas, Cousins completed 41-of-53 passes for 449 yards and three touchdowns, all of which came in the fourth quarter when they needed the quarterback at his best.

"I think the dropback 53 times and have no turnovers it shows some growth and some improvement," Cousins said after the Cowboys game. "It takes everybody. It takes great coaching; Bill Callahan and those guys. It take great play calling from Sean [McVay] and those guys to be in a position to be successful. I've got to get the ball out of my hand and not hold on to it. But the offensive line ultimately has to hold up a pass rush that has to be pretty good."

And while Cousins didn't have his strongest statistical output against the Cardinals, the quarterback was more than capable avoiding pressure in the pocket to get out and make throws on the run.

"You know, Kirk did some good things in the game without a doubt and there are some other throws that we didn't attempt that I wish I think in hindsight I wish he would have attempted," Redskins head coach Jay Gruden admitted. "I'm sure we do too. But he's got the ball in his hands, he's got to make those split-second decisions, which are easier said than done sometimes. But overall, I think he played pretty good. It was a good pass rush that they had. He handled the pressure fairly well. We'll just take a look at the film and see if we can push the envelope a little bit more from time to time, but I thought he was efficient and made some good throws."

But as the Redskins seek another potential playoff berth with a solid final quarter of the season, they'll need to see better results in the red zone, an issue that has plagued them all season. Washington is converting just 43 percent of red zone appearances into touchdowns. In the last two games -- both loses by single digits – the Redskins are just 3-of-7.