Who Replaces Haynesworth On Defense?





It turns out that it won't be difficult for the Redskins to replace suspended defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth on game day.

Haynesworth was only playing in third-down packages in passing situations – apparently by his own choosing, too.

Defensive coordinator Jim Haslett would not reveal specifics on who the Redskins would play in Haynesworth's role.

"We're going to use a number of different combinations on third down – that's really all he played," Haslett said. "We'll use a number of different groupings."

It's possible that backup nose tackle Anthony Bryant and backup defensive ends Vonnie Holliday and Jeremy Jarmon could see increased playing time as a result of Haynesworth's suspension.

Asked about Bryant, the 6-3, 376-pounder, Haslett replied: "We'll try to get A.B. in there just to take a look at him. I think he had two snaps last week, so we'll try to increase it a little but to see if he can do it or not."

Haslett weighed in on the Haynesworth suspension during his Thursday media session.

He agreed with Shanahan in that he had never coached a player who tried to dictate his role in the defense.

"We tried to accommodate him but it's a shame because he's athletic enough and he can do almost anything he wants, but obviously he didn't want to do it," Haslett said. "Good athletes can do a lot of different things. Basketball players – guards can play forward. They can play different positions.

"I watch throughout the league, I watch wide receivers do the Wildcat and I think to myself, if you're a good enough athlete, you can do almost anything you want. You just have to want to do it."

Haslett has been front and center with many of the issues surrounding Haynesworth during the last five months.