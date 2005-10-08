Williams Addresses Arrington Situation

Redskins assistant head coach-defense Gregg Williams addressed questions on Thursday about LaVar Arrington's playing time.

Williams said that Arrington has had a "good team attitude" and that "as he improves, he will play more."

"He has been better," Williams said. "He is improving. As he improves, he will play more. Right now we are playing as well as we can play with the people we are playing and the guys who have put the most time in."

Arrington could get more time on the field soon, possibly this Sunday at Denver.

"There could be a chance," Williams said. "Maybe it might spring up this week."

Williams added: "[The media] is making more of this than him or me or anybody else. We are a team, a defensive team, and it's about winning ball games. It's about the team, not the individuals."

Arrington has returned from a knee injury that sidelined him most of the 2004 season and the offseason. Last year, it was Lemar Marshall who mostly replaced Arrington in the lineup.

This year, Warrick Holdman is seeing the bulk of playing time alongside Marshall and Marcus Washington.