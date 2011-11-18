Williams Is Ready For Ware's Best





For Redskins' left tackle Trent Williams, it's Round 2 against Dallas Cowboys pass rusher DeMarcus Ware this Sunday at FedExField.

The Redskins and Cowboys played in Week 3 on Monday Night Football and Williams was solid vs. Ware, one of the game's elite pass rushers.

Ware registered one sack of Rex Grossman in the Cowboys' 18-16 victory, but Ware was lined up opposite right tackle Jammal Brown on the play. Ware also posted three tackles.

Given Williams' success in the Week 3 matchup, he is expecting a little something extra from Ware on Sunday.

"I know that he is coming after me a little more now after the last game, so I'm coming in with the same mindset that I have to be almost perfect," he said. "I want to be perfect."

Williams is rounding back into form after missing two games midseason with a high ankle sprain. He said the injury is no longer a factor.

Ware is once again putting his sack mastery on display. Through Week 10, he has 13 sacks, which is a half-sack behind the league leader Jared Allen of the Minnesota Vikings.

Ware has been consistently among the league's best since he entered the NFL in 2005.

Last year Ware finished the year with 15.5 sacks, and in 2008 he finished with a career-high 20 sacks.

Earlier this season, Ware said he has an equal amount of respect for Williams.