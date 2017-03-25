With Addition Of Quick, Covering Redskins Wide Receivers Will Be A Tall Order

On his conference call after signing, Pryor said he and the team didn't discuss too much what his height would do to help the offense, but admitted that it's certainly impactful to have multiple weapons with bigger catch radiuses.

"Obviously [that's] in their minds, they're sharp coaches and they're very smart," Pryor said. "There's a great quarterback that we have here. I think that stuff will come into effect when we start getting together and really working on team activity stuff."

After last year's draft, head coach Jay Gruden mentioned Doctson's size as an intriguing factor in selecting him with the 22nd overall pick.

"He's got height," Gruden said. "He's got the mad leaping skills, which are very appealing, especially in a red zone obviously. He's another guy that is going to bring great athleticism to this offense. We're excited to have him."

The addition of Quick will only enhance this heightened group (now averaging just more than 6-foot-2 as a whole), presenting matchup issues for opposing cornerbacks, which will likely be tasked at times to cover at least four receivers taller than six feet.

Quick, in 16 games last year, caught 41 passes for 564 yards and three touchdowns. One of his scores came in the red zone, but he also managed to be explosive at times, hauling in two touchdowns for 44 and 65 yards.

"I am a big bodied go up and get it type of guy," Quick said. "I can play in the slot as well, but I feel I am more of a physical guy that can body DBs up and just make plays."