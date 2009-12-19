With Cerrato's Resignation, Change Is In the Air







The Redskins are a team that goes to the playoffs, and none too frequently. In 2007. In 2005. Before that? In 1999. That's the last time the Redskins won the NFC East and the first and last time the team hosted a playoff game at FedExField.

Cerrato was absent from the equation only in 2001, when Snyder hired Marty Schottenheimer as coach and gave him control of football operations. Schottenheimer promptly fired Cerrato, who then worked at ESPN until Schottenheimer's 8-8 season and hunger for power got him fired.

Cerrato returned.

Then the Steve Spurrier Era (or Error) dawned. Two years, 12-20. A No. 1 pick wasted on quarterback Patrick Ramsey. A No. 2 pick wasted on receiver Taylor Jacobs (give at least partial blame to Spurrier for that). While the better teams in the NFL built through the draft, the Redskins misfired or, worse, swapped their picks for a bag of magic beans. Those beans rarely sprouted.

Five picks traded in 2003. Six in 2004 (including a first for Clinton Portis and a second for Mark Brunell). Three traded in '06. Four in '07. Four in '08. Four in '09.

Consider the extent of the waste. In 2008, the Redskins dealt their '09 second-rounder to the Miami Dolphins for defensive end Jason Taylor. Then they decided he should play linebacker … on the other side of the field. No more Taylor. Released. Back to Miami. Playing well. They also had coughed up a No. 7 for another defensive end, Erasmus James. Right. And there was a No. 4 to complete the previous trade for guard Pete Kendall, also not resigned for '09.

Remember this old children's rhyme?

Yesterday upon the stair

I met a man who wasn't there

He wasn't there again today

Oh, how I wish he'd go away*

Those are the Redskins draft picks – the men who aren't there. The men who went away.

So the roster grew thin and the players got hurt and the offense stumbled and the Redskins dropped poorly-played games to bad teams. The coach got help he never asked for and lost the responsibility he coveted. Fan anger grew and most of it was directed at the front office. That's the owner and the executive vice president for football operations. Owners never fire themselves.

Everyone knows the Redskins' M.O. Too much splash, too much cash, not enough emphasis on a sound foundation. Too many free agents who were anything but free (pretty expensive in the case of defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth). Too many older guys getting big money here for what they achieved elsewhere. Too few hungry players getting their chances. Cerrato always said the Redskins "have a plan" but no one can sum it up in 100 words. Except to say, "Bring on the next big thing."

The Cerrato bio in the team's media guide credits him with drafting or acquiring 10 players who earned Pro Bowl honors: Linebacker LaVar Arrington (gone), tackle Chris Samuels (injured reserve, possibly done due to spinal issues), receiver Laveranues Coles (gone), linebacker Marcus Washington (gone), receiver Santana Moss (present), tight end Chris Cooley (injured reserve), long snapper Ethan Albright (present), running back Clinton Portis (injured reserve), fullback Mike Sellers (present) and safety Sean Taylor (fondly remembered, murdered senselessly in a robbery).

That's a lot of injuries and bad fortune. It's also not a lot of Pro Bowlers. The only ones the Redskins drafted were Arrington and Samuels in 2000, Taylor and Cooley in 2004. Four? In 10 years? Here's a little comparison. The Colts finished the 2008 season with 48 of their 53 players having played for no other team but them. And in Bill Polian's 12-year tenure with the club, they've had 13 players selected for the Pro Bowl, 11 of them drafted, and eight are still with them (though safety Bob Sanders is on injured reserve).

In Indy, one person's fingerprints dot the operation. One philosophy rules and is the constant. In Washington? Well, it was always hard to tell.

So Cerrato moves on. Perhaps to another job in football, perhaps back to ESPN. And the Redskins move on. A good choice of direction would be forward.