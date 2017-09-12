With More Practice, Josh Doctson And Junior Galette Will Earn More Game Reps

It's no question the Redskins want to utilize both of these playmakers, and a season-opening loss to the Eagles makes it feel as though their transitions should be expedited.

Doctson, the team's 2016 first-round draft pick that has been on the poor end of an Achilles injury last year and a hamstring strain for most of the preseason, played just 20 of the team's 63 offensive snaps without a target. Galette, who made his regular season debut after more than two years of being sidelined with two Achilles tears, played in 16 of the defense's 68 snaps.

Sunday was an appetizer of sorts, and a full, healthy week of practice, Gruden said on Monday, will earn both of them more playing time in games.

"You know, [Josh] hasn't practiced a whole lot," Gruden said. "Last year he didn't practice a whole lot. This year, he has been in and out of the lineup a little bit. I think once he establishes himself as an everyday player, he is going to get the reps and he is going to prove that he is one of our top receivers. He'll get more and more reps as the season goes on without a doubt, but he has got to earn that right like everybody does."