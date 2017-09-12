 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

With More Practice, Josh Doctson And Junior Galette Will Earn More Game Reps

Sep 12, 2017 at 05:04 AM
615-junior-josh-practice.jpg

Head coach Jay Gruden said Monday that he wants to see more consistent practice from Josh Doctson and Junior Galette before giving them more gameday snaps.

As is usually the case with talented players returning from injury, it remains tempting for coaches to insert them into the starting lineup and utilize all of their skills right away. Despite playing a division opponent last Sunday to start the season, head coach Jay Gruden resisted temptation, using wide receiver Josh Doctson and linebacker Junior Galette in limited capacities as they continue gain their stamina back and adapt to the rhythms of the NFL.

It's no question the Redskins want to utilize both of these playmakers, and a season-opening loss to the Eagles makes it feel as though their transitions should be expedited.

Doctson, the team's 2016 first-round draft pick that has been on the poor end of an Achilles injury last year and a hamstring strain for most of the preseason, played just 20 of the team's 63 offensive snaps without a target. Galette, who made his regular season debut after more than two years of being sidelined with two Achilles tears, played in 16 of the defense's 68 snaps.

Sunday was an appetizer of sorts, and a full, healthy week of practice, Gruden said on Monday, will earn both of them more playing time in games.

"You know, [Josh] hasn't practiced a whole lot," Gruden said. "Last year he didn't practice a whole lot. This year, he has been in and out of the lineup a little bit. I think once he establishes himself as an everyday player, he is going to get the reps and he is going to prove that he is one of our top receivers. He'll get more and more reps as the season goes on without a doubt, but he has got to earn that right like everybody does."

Gruden said that with respect to the absence of targets, there wasn't anything Doctson did wrong against the Eagles, just that quarterback Kirk Cousinss' progressions and the plays the Redskins called didn't find him. With more practice, Gruden is hoping the rapport with Cousins will continue to get stronger and develop more trust, which will lead to better opportunities to be targeted.

Offensive Highlights: Redskins - Eagles (2017 Week 1)

Check out the top images from the Washington Redskins' offense in their 2017 Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles Sept. 10, 2017, at FedExField.

No Title
1 / 76
No Title
2 / 76
No Title
3 / 76
No Title
4 / 76
No Title
5 / 76
No Title
6 / 76
No Title
7 / 76
No Title
8 / 76
No Title
9 / 76
No Title
10 / 76
No Title
11 / 76
No Title
12 / 76
No Title
13 / 76
No Title
14 / 76
No Title
15 / 76
No Title
16 / 76
No Title
17 / 76
No Title
18 / 76
No Title
19 / 76
No Title
20 / 76
No Title
21 / 76
No Title
22 / 76
No Title
23 / 76
No Title
24 / 76
No Title
25 / 76
No Title
26 / 76
No Title
27 / 76
No Title
28 / 76
No Title
29 / 76
No Title
30 / 76
No Title
31 / 76
No Title
32 / 76
No Title
33 / 76
No Title
34 / 76
No Title
35 / 76
No Title
36 / 76
No Title
37 / 76
No Title
38 / 76
No Title
39 / 76
No Title
40 / 76
No Title
41 / 76
No Title
42 / 76
No Title
43 / 76
No Title
44 / 76
No Title
45 / 76
No Title
46 / 76
No Title
47 / 76
No Title
48 / 76
No Title
49 / 76
No Title
50 / 76
No Title
51 / 76
No Title
52 / 76
No Title
53 / 76
No Title
54 / 76
No Title
55 / 76
No Title
56 / 76
No Title
57 / 76
No Title
58 / 76
No Title
59 / 76
No Title
60 / 76
No Title
61 / 76
No Title
62 / 76
No Title
63 / 76
No Title
64 / 76
No Title
65 / 76
No Title
66 / 76
No Title
67 / 76
No Title
68 / 76
No Title
69 / 76
No Title
70 / 76
No Title
71 / 76
No Title
72 / 76
No Title
73 / 76
No Title
74 / 76
No Title
75 / 76
No Title
76 / 76
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"The more plays he makes in practice, the more comfortable that Kirk will be, the more reps he is going to get and that is going to happen. It will happen. I know that will happen. Josh is a great receiver. Now it is just a matter of putting it day in and day out consistently, stacking days together one after another and then he will play plenty and get plenty of catches by the time the year is up."

As for Galette, who would have tallied a sack if not for an offside penalty, Gruden believes he's in a similar boat as Doctson. With Galette's hamstring only recently fully healthy, he wants to see the linebacker put together another strong string of practices.

"We've got to ease him back to make sure he's ready to go," Gruden said. "He's going to earn his right and get more and more reps."

Gruden hypothesized that this coming Sunday Galette could play 25 to 30 snaps while Doctson could play upwards of 40, but that of course will be reliant on how they perform during a condensed practice week as the team prepares for the Rams.

"Just get these guys going, make sure you don't push the envelope too far, [too] fast," Gruden said. "Make sure they're ready to go, and when they are ready, we'll let them loose."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Commanders select Christian Holmes with No. 240 overall pick

The Oklahoma State cornerback garnered All-Big 12 honors in 2021. 
news

Commanders select Sam Howell with No. 144 overall pick

Howell was named a Manning Award finalist and has shown he can be a dual threat.
news

Commanders select Brian Robinson Jr. with the No. 98 overall pick

Robinson's rushing earned him spots in the Alabama record books.
news

Washington selects Jahan Dotson with 16th pick

Penn State WR is the first-ever pick of the Commanders era.
Advertising