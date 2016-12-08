With Range Of Motion Improving, Jordan Reed Optimistic About Playing Vs. Eagles

"Today I just felt a lot better running and things like that, moving it, making those sharp cuts," Reed said on Thursday. "It's painful, but something I can deal with."

The pain has subsided quite a bit since he initially suffered the injury in the Redskins' Week 12 game against the Dallas Cowboys two weeks ago. While Reed made an unexpected return to the field after suffering the injury early in the second quarter – tallying eight receptions for 85 yards and two touchdowns in the second half of that game – he was clearly hurting after the game. As he answered questions from the media, he struggled to get his arm into his shirt.

That pain carried over into last week's practices in preparation for the Arizona Cardinals, as he didn't practice at all and could only catches passes with right hand. He did not make the cross country trip to Arizona with teammates, but did return to practice this week.

He's been limited in his workload, but has been able to test his injured arm and seen positive results.

"It's gotten way better," Reed said of his shoulder. "The pain wasn't as severe as it was."