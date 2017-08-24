With Spencer Long Sidelined, Chase Roullier Working With First-Team Offense

"From my perspective, he's going to have to pick [the offense] up quick because the game is coming Sunday and a lot right now is riding on this because if he can do well for the ones, he's going to be just fine," said veteran defensive lineman Ziggy Hood. "Where he has a couple of hiccups every now and then, he should, and he's going to be OK, and the thing is, you've got Pro Bowlers all across the line, so they're going to help him knowing that the coach is not going to put him in harm's way to where everything relies on him. His job is to get the ball to the quarterback, call out protections the best way he can and go from there."

Hood added that while the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers may not show their hands in the preseason, he needs to prepare for the complexities of NFL defensive schemes once the regular season begins in September.

"Come a regular week, he's going to have time to study the tape, they're going to get the calls, they're going to make sure they have everything ready for him, not only that, what crafty vets are up front and what they're going to do," Hood said. "He's going to be able to study each guy. He's just now getting into this role and he has a lot to do because Spence did a lot…He has a lot to do but he's going to be fine. It's going to be a couple of adjustments he'll have to work on but we'll find out when it comes Sunday."

Even with the amount of change he's had to go through over the last few months, Cousins said Roullier had handled everything well to date.

"He's very intelligent. You can tell he's a pro's pro," Cousins said. "He was a good draft pick. He can pass protect, I think that's a strength of his, his ability to hold up in pass protection. There's going to be growing pains. That's understandable, but it's exciting to see potential when it's there, and it's certainly there with Chase. He's a good teammate, a class act, so I'm excited to work with him.