With Thrash Hurt, WR Signing a Possibility

Wide receiver James Thrash sustained a hamstring injury in Sunday's game at Oakland and his status is uncertain. If Thrash is out for an extended period, it's possible that the team could look into signing one or two wide receivers to the roster in the coming days.

Entering the game, the Redskins were already in a precarious situation at receiver. Last Friday, David Patten underwent arthroscopic knee surgery, a procedure that ended his season. The team placed Patten on injured reserve.

With Thrash's status uncertain as of Sunday evening, the team now has just three healthy receivers on the roster: Santana Moss, Taylor Jacobs and inexperienced rookie Rich Parson.

"We lost James Thrash and that's two receivers in two weeks," head coach Joe Gibbs said. "We had to adjust a few things game plan-wise. We'll just have to see how bad our injuries are, particularly at receiver."

Parson was used as the Redskins' primary kick returner on Sunday against the Raiders. He did not get in the game at receiver.

Wide receiver Jimmy Farris was at Redskins Park late last week and worked out for team officials. He is a third-year player who impressed coaches during training camp and recorded a two-touchdown game in the preseason finale against Baltimore.

Thrash sustained his injury late in the second quarter on an incomplete pass. He did not return to the game. The team will update his injury on Monday.

On Sunday, the Redskins opened in a three wide receiver set, with Moss, Thrash and Jacobs all starting.

Moss, facing coverage that rolled in his direction all afternoon, finished the game with four catches for 53 yards.

Jacobs saw his first significant action of the season and recorded three catches for 17 yards.

Jacobs also had two penalties called on him. In the first quarter, Clinton Portis ran around right end and burst into open field for a 23-yard gain. The run was called back, as Jacobs was called for holding the wide receiver on the right side of the field. In the third quarter, Jacobs was called for an illegal motion penalty.

Elsewhere on the injury front, H-back/tight end Mike Sellers suffered what the team called bruised ribs on a punt return in the second half.