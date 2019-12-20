With Two Games Left, Wes Martin Looks To Make The Most Of An Opportunity

"Wes Martin filled in well for Brandon Scherff. I thought that was a real positive up against Fletcher Cox," Callahan said in a press conference on Monday. "In the sub situations, Cox wasn't over him at the time, so he had [defensive end] Brandon Graham over him. He had two of the best rushers in our division match up against him, and I thought he fared pretty well against them."

"The ability to recognize that man defender – what we would call a 'mugger,' he's mugging up on the back as the back is trying to release through the line of scrimmage – and then making that decision to go activate yourself up on him and recognize it, make the adjustment and then block it up, that's a pretty big play for a young guard," Callahan said when asked about Martin's role in helping to spring Adrian Peterson for a run after the catch late in the third quarter. "It speaks to his ability, his training, his ability to execute in a critical moment."