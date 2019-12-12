WRCF Hosts Annual Skins Santa Shoppe at FedExField

Though it's just his first year playing in the NFL, Holcomb has also come to appreciate his role within the community.

"It's been an amazing time here seeing how excited the kids get, having that opportunity just to make somebody's day," he stated. "I was just talking on the way in [about] how awesome it was being that little kid having a field trip. And to have this opportunity to go see a football team's stadium, check out the locker room, go do these fun activities on the holidays, it would've made my day [and] it made their day."

As for those who work with the children on a regular basis, the opportunity wasn't lost on them either.

"Two of my kids got interviewed while sitting in the players' lockers and their faces, their smiles were just insanely huge," said George Gowe, a physical education teacher at Rosa L. Parks Elementary.