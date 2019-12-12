News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

WRCF Hosts Annual Skins Santa Shoppe at FedExField

Dec 12, 2019 at 10:39 AM
skins-santa-shoppe

For Redskins rookie linebacker Cole Holcomb, the holidays are all about spending time with loved ones.

"It's a time to bring the family together and … show them how much you care about them. [My] family's coming up, so I'm excited about that. Get to see my niece. Looking forward to it."

Still, Holcomb's perspective extends beyond just relatives; he recognizes that every child needs some of that affection, too.

"For the kids, show them how much Santa really cares about them as well."

PHOTOS: Redskins Host 2019 Skins Santa Shoppe

The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation hosted 200 elementary students, who also received Papa John's pizza lunch served by the players and cheerleaders. After lunch, students were divided into small groups where they rotated through four fun, holiday activity stations.

121019SS221
1 / 53
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
121019SS271
2 / 53
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
121019SS262
3 / 53
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
121019SS250
4 / 53
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
121019SS270
5 / 53
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
121019SS266
6 / 53
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
121019SS243
7 / 53
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
121019SS265
8 / 53
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
121019SS245
9 / 53
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
121019SS226
10 / 53
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
121019SS254
11 / 53
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
121019SS272
12 / 53
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
121019SS261
13 / 53
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
121019SS251
14 / 53
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
121019SS255
15 / 53
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
121019SS269
16 / 53
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
121019SS268
17 / 53
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
121019SS267
18 / 53
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
121019SS260
19 / 53
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
121019SS264
20 / 53
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
121019SS263
21 / 53
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
121019SS253
22 / 53
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
121019SS258
23 / 53
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
121019SS259
24 / 53
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
121019SS257
25 / 53
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
121019SS256
26 / 53
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
121019SS252
27 / 53
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
121019SS248
28 / 53
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
121019SS249
29 / 53
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
121019SS231
30 / 53
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
121019SS247
31 / 53
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
121019SS246
32 / 53
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
121019SS240
33 / 53
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
121019SS244
34 / 53
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
121019SS242
35 / 53
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
121019SS241
36 / 53
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
121019SS239
37 / 53
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
121019SS238
38 / 53
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
121019SS237
39 / 53
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
121019SS234
40 / 53
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
121019SS236
41 / 53
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
121019SS235
42 / 53
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
121019SS233
43 / 53
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
121019SS232
44 / 53
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
121019SS228
45 / 53
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
121019SS230
46 / 53
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
121019SS227
47 / 53
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
121019SS229
48 / 53
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
121019SS225
49 / 53
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
121019SS224
50 / 53
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
121019SS223
51 / 53
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
121019SS222
52 / 53
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
_brush-ss-centerpiece
53 / 53
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Holcomb's words certainly rang true at FedExField on Tuesday, as the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation welcomed about 200 children from local elementary schools to the stadium for the annual Skins Santa Shoppe.

The event began with students, who were split between morning and afternoon sessions, chatting with Redskins players over pizza courtesy of Papa John's, proud partner and an official pizza of the Washington Redskins. The students came from four schools: Crestwood Elementary (Springfield, VA), Rosa L. Parks Elementary (Hyattsville, MD), Plummer Elementary (Washington, DC.) and Whittier Education Campus (Washington, DC.)

Afterwards, those in attendance were divided into groups and rotated between four holiday stations throughout the stadium. The activities included a Build-A-Bear workshop, magic show, photo booth, arts and crafts, cookie decorating and Santa's workshop, where each student received a personalized gift from Santa and the Redskins.

Along the way, they were joined by chaperones, Marine volunteers representing the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Redskins cheerleaders and a group of Redskins players that included Holcomb, Derrius Guice, Vernon Davis, Wes Martin, Chase Roullier, Brandon Scherff, Hale Hentges, Danny Johnson, Nate Orchard, Dustin Hopkins, Myles Humphrey and Alumni Josh Morgan and Ken Jenkins.

Related Links

For Guice, coming to FedExField was the obvious choice on his day off.

"I feel like it's something most of the guys wanted to do and were willing to do." Guice said. "Giving back to the kids, spending some time with them and seeing the smiles on their faces ... means much more to us than sitting at home."

In that way, Guice understands the impact he can have.

"I don't know everybody's story, but I know that this means a lot to some of the kids," he added. "To just come out here and spend some time with the kids, do Christmas events -- food, gifts, whatever it may be -- it's a good thing to do."

Though it's just his first year playing in the NFL, Holcomb has also come to appreciate his role within the community.

"It's been an amazing time here seeing how excited the kids get, having that opportunity just to make somebody's day," he stated. "I was just talking on the way in [about] how awesome it was being that little kid having a field trip. And to have this opportunity to go see a football team's stadium, check out the locker room, go do these fun activities on the holidays, it would've made my day [and] it made their day."

As for those who work with the children on a regular basis, the opportunity wasn't lost on them either.

"Two of my kids got interviewed while sitting in the players' lockers and their faces, their smiles were just insanely huge," said George Gowe, a physical education teacher at Rosa L. Parks Elementary.

"A lot of them don't really get to go outside of the school and see things, so this means a lot for sure," Gowe added. "These kids need to see themselves receive things and how important it is to be kind to others during this time."

Related Content

news

With Commanders Entertainment Team, Crysten finds balance and learns invaluable lessons

In the lead up to the 2022 Entertainment Team open auditions, Commanders.com presents a three-part series going behind the scenes of the team's season-topping moments from 2021.

news

Family bonds give JoJo a memorable rookie season on Commanders Entertainment Team

In the lead up to the 2022 Entertainment Team open auditions, Commanders.com presents a three-part series going behind the scenes of the team's season-topping moments from 2021.

news

Commanders Entertainment Team performer Javai values connections, 'once-in-a-lifetime experience' at 2022 Pro Bowl

In the lead up to the 2022 Entertainment Team open auditions, Commanders.com presents a three-part series going behind the scenes of the team's season-topping moments from 2021.

news

Washington Commanders and USO team up to assemble thousands of Care Packages for troops responding to Ukrainian crisis

Commanders staff, team alumni, sponsors and partners joined active-duty service members and USO representatives to pack more than 4,000 USO Care Packages filled with over 24,000 items to be sent to troops deploying to Eastern Europe.

news

Inaugural 'Select a Seat' event delivers unforgettable experience to first-time season ticket members

The two-day event saw thousands become first-time season ticket members.

news

Washington Fan of the Year, presented by Captain Morgan, Erikka Resendiz honored in stadium key ceremony at final home game of 2021 season

Resendiz was presented a symbolic stadium key in a special ceremony featuring Washington co-CEO and co-Owner Tanya Snyder, as well as team president Jason Wright, at the team's final game of the season at FedExField.

news

Washington Football Toy Giveaway creates long-lasting memories for local families

The Washington Football Toy Giveaway, the grand finale of the team's month-long Season of Giving initiative, was organized in partnership with surrounding community groups to provide presents for local youth who would benefit most from the gifts.

news

Ron Rivera supports St. Jude Red Frog Proton Therapy for NFL's 'My Cause, My Cleats'

Rivera will wear customized shoes during the Washington Football Team's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

news

DeAndre Carter supports Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation for NFL's 'My Cause, My Cleats' campaign

Carter will be wearing customized cleats to support the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, which works to improve the lives of those affected by Type 1 diabetes.

news

Taylor Heinicke supports Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation for NFL's 'My Cause, My Cleats' campaign

Heinicke will wear his custom-designed cleats during the Washington Football Team's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

news

TAPS families surprised with initials of loved ones on Washington helmets

On Nov. 13, the Washington Football Team and USAA invited five TAPS families for a special practice viewing at Inova Sports and Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia.

news

2 cadets honored in ROTC Scholarship Surprise, presented by Easterns Automotive Group

The celebration featured the bestowing of two $10,000 scholarships, presented by Easterns Automotive Group, to two standout cadets. The night underscored the importance of one of the ROTC's most esteemed values: comradery.

Advertising