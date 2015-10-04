Younger Players Respond In Tough Division Battle

Wide receiver Pierre Garçon showed off his well-known toughness on three different catches – including the game-winner – on the last drive of the game, tackle Trent Williams led an offense line that surrendered just one sack on the day and Ryan Kerrigan and Chris Baker helped pace a pass rush that, at times, simply overwhelmed the Eagles.

But the complete team victory wouldn't have happened without contributions from the team's role players, many of which are in their first few seasons in the NFL.

Take third-year running back Chris Thompson, who recorded a 42-yard rush on a 3rd-and-19 play and later hauled in a 19-yard completion on the team's first drive of the game.

"Being able to catch good out the backfield [is one of my jobs]," Thompson said. "And the quarterback having to trust in me, he did. And he knew he could dump it out to me and trust to get some good yards for him."

Rookie wide receiver Jamison Crowder, meanwhile, who played a majority of the game in the slot instead of the inactive Andre Roberts, got the most extensive action of his nascent career, recording seven catches for a team-high 65 yards.

The highlight of his day came on a catch he made in-between three different Eagles players.

"I knew it was going to be a big game for me," Crowder said. "It's a big moment for me, getting all this playing time and experience. I just did what I could throughout the week to be as prepared as possible. I just wanted to go out there and play and just do my thing."

After Shawn Lauvao went down with a season-ending injury against the New York Giants, the Redskins looked in the direction of Spencer Long to fill the veteran's spot.

Long – making his first career start – was a steady presence in the interior, in on every play for the offense as they totaled 320 yards.