Zach Brown Wants To Be Defensive MVP Following Career Year

Brown also knows that this is a time where players size each other up, preparing for competition that will extend into training camp. Brown is used to this, from his four years in Tennessee to his time in Buffalo last season, and knows the simple solution to quelling any anxiety.

"For me, you just have to do what you have to do on the field and just keep playing," he said. "Everything else will work itself out. It's competition. Somebody's always going to come in and try to take your job. So for me, every year since I've been in the league I've had competition. I was never just certified as the starter going into any season I've been playing in so far."

The Redskins expect a lot from Brown, one of the new parts they hope will turn around a defense that struggled in multiple categories last season. They wouldn't mind if his goal comes true this year.