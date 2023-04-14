10 fifth-round prospects who could be available for the Commanders on Day 3

Byron Young, DT, Tennessee

Young was working as an assistant manager at Dollar General before trying out at Georgia Military College. After becoming one of the best pass-rushers in junior college, he transferred to Tennessee and did not see a drop in his overall production with 12.5 sacks and 23.5 tackles for loss in two seasons. Young is still growing at the position, but he could be worth a flyer on Day 3.

Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU

Boutte was never one to blow people away with his numbers -- he is three years removed from a career-high 735-yard performance as a freshman -- but he is a solid target who can make plays after the catch. If he can get past his slight issue with drops, he could develop into a second or third option in a receiver corp.

Yasir Abdullah, LB, Louisville