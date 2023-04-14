10 fifth-round prospects who could be available for the Commanders on Day 3

The opinions expressed in the article do not reflect those of the team unless specified in a direct quote.
The Washington Commanders are getting closer to being on the clock with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but the three-day event is full of other opportunities for them to improve their roster.
The Commanders have eight picks in this year's draft, five of which come on Day 3. They only have one in the fifth round (No. 150 overall), but considering the luck they have had in recent years finding players like Sam Howell, Darrick Forrest and Cole Turner at that point in the draft, there is a chance Washington will find some meaningful contributors this year as well.
So, here are 10 players with Day 3 grades who could be available in the fifth round.
Byron Young, DT, Tennessee
Young was working as an assistant manager at Dollar General before trying out at Georgia Military College. After becoming one of the best pass-rushers in junior college, he transferred to Tennessee and did not see a drop in his overall production with 12.5 sacks and 23.5 tackles for loss in two seasons. Young is still growing at the position, but he could be worth a flyer on Day 3.
Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU
Boutte was never one to blow people away with his numbers -- he is three years removed from a career-high 735-yard performance as a freshman -- but he is a solid target who can make plays after the catch. If he can get past his slight issue with drops, he could develop into a second or third option in a receiver corp.
Yasir Abdullah, LB, Louisville
Abdullah was a five-year contributor at Louisville with 61 appearances under his belt. He took a massive step forward in the last two seasons of his college career with 32 tackles for loss in that span. He does have some traits, particularly as a pass-rusher, that could lead to him carving out a rotational role.
Cory Trice Jr., CB, Purdue
There are a lot of things that stand out about Trice, from his 6-foot-3, 206-pound frame to his 4.47 40-yard dash and 11-foot broad jump. He has plenty of physicality for the position, but his technique needs to be improved upon at the professional level.
Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane
Spears was already improving year-over-year before the 2022 season, but he took a seismic jump in production with 1,581 yards and 19 touchdowns. Spears also put together a strong performance in Mobile, Alabama, during Senior Bowl week. He would likely be the third running back on the depth chart, but his nose for the end zone -- he had 21 total touchdowns in 2022 -- could make him an asset.
Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB, TCU
There is not much size (178 pounds) or strength (12 reps on bench press) to Hodes-Tomlinson's skill set, but he makes up for that with plenty of athleticism, as he ran a 4.41 40 and recorded an 11-foot broad jump at the combine. He also allowed a completion rate of just 34.6% last season, so despite his size limitations, he knows to hold his own against receivers and make plays.
Henry To'oTo'o, LB, Alabama
After playing two seasons at Tennessee, To'oTo'o transferred to Alabama and became one of the better linebackers in the SEC with 205 tackles and 6.5 sacks since 2021. While he can play downhill and is consistently physical, he does need to improve his vision and ability to diagnose plays. He will likely need to spend time on special teams to further develop his game.
Jordan McFadden, G, Clemson
McFadden played 2,960 snaps as a starter with Clemson, which is the third-most in program history for an offensive tackle, and he was voted as a permanent team captain by his peers. McFadden was excellent in pass protection with just two sacks and five pressures allowed all season in true pass sets.
A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest
Perry was one of Wake Forest's best weapons during his final two seasons with a combined 2,389 yards and 26 touchdowns. Perry proved that defenses needed to put him in double coverage if they hoped to limit his production; he led college football with 1,534 yards when lined up against single coverage, per Pro Football Focus.
Jordan Battle, S, Alabama
While Brian Branch gets most of the hype when it comes to Alabama defensive backs, Battle is an accomplished safety in his own right. He was voted a Second Team All-American last season for recording 71 stops as well as an interception, and he has the versatility to play closer to the box and cover slot receivers.