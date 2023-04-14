2023 NFL Draft attendees announced 

The Washington Commanders are excited to welcome fans to the waterfront district at National Harbor for the team's official 2023 Draft Party on Saturday April 29th, presented by SeatGeek, the team's Official Primary Ticketing partner.

The Draft Party will run from 11:00-4:00 p.m. during the final day of the 2023 NFL Draft (rounds four to seven). The Commanders currently hold five picks from rounds four to seven and are currently slated to select at 118, 150, 193, 215, 233, all subject to change. The broadcast stream will be shown live on the National Harbor Plaza stage each time the Commanders are on the clock.

Highlighting the day, fans will have the opportunity to meet the Commanders first-round draft selection. Fans also can enjoy meet-and-greets with select current Commanders players, Washington Legends, Major Tuddy, and Command Force. Additionally, fans will have access to a kids' area featuring arts and crafts, face painters, and balloon artists, as well as a QB challenge. When the Commanders are not on the clock, the National Harbor Plaza stage will feature programming and entertainment provided by iHeartMedia's personalities and DJs, as well as the Command Force.