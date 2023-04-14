News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

2023 NFL Draft attendees announced 

Apr 14, 2023 at 10:30 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

AP22123814561586
Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on stage during the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday, April 29, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

It's time to start preparing for next season! Click HERE to place your deposits for the 2023 campaign.

The 2023 NFL Draft is less than two weeks away, and now we know which prospects will be attending the event in Kansas City, Missouri.

Seventeen of college football's top players will be in attendance as their name will be called out by commissioner Roger Goodell. The players include quarterbacks Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud as well as pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr. and cornerback Christian Gonzalez. Here's the full list:

  • Jordan Addison, WR, USC
  • Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama
  • Brian Branch, DB, Alabama
  • Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia
  • Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
  • Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
  • Paris Johnson Jr., T, Ohio State
  • Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
  • Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
  • Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
  • Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
  • Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
  • C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
  • Keion White, DE, Georgia Tech
  • Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech
  • Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
  • Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Here are the players invited to the draft who have been mocked to the Commanders, who have the No. 16 overall pick this year:

Related Links

The Washington Commanders are excited to welcome fans to the waterfront district at National Harbor for the team's official 2023 Draft Party on Saturday April 29th, presented by SeatGeek, the team's Official Primary Ticketing partner.

The Draft Party will run from 11:00-4:00 p.m. during the final day of the 2023 NFL Draft (rounds four to seven). The Commanders currently hold five picks from rounds four to seven and are currently slated to select at 118, 150, 193, 215, 233, all subject to change. The broadcast stream will be shown live on the National Harbor Plaza stage each time the Commanders are on the clock.

Highlighting the day, fans will have the opportunity to meet the Commanders first-round draft selection. Fans also can enjoy meet-and-greets with select current Commanders players, Washington Legends, Major Tuddy, and Command Force. Additionally, fans will have access to a kids' area featuring arts and crafts, face painters, and balloon artists, as well as a QB challenge. When the Commanders are not on the clock, the National Harbor Plaza stage will feature programming and entertainment provided by iHeartMedia's personalities and DJs, as well as the Command Force.

Fans interested in attending the event can learn more and RSVP for complimentary event tickets HERE.

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | A veteran presence in Washington's QB room

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, April 14, 2023.

news

Daron Payne shows love for staff members who helped him earn contract extension

Payne knows there are a lot of people who have helped him get to this point in his career, and after he signed the deal that officially signed his extension, he spent some time thanking each of them for all they have helped him accomplish.

news

10 sixth-round prospects who could be available for the Commanders on Day 3

The Commanders have the No. 193 and No. 215 overall pick in the sixth round of this year's draft. Here are 10 players with Day 3 grades who could be available.

news

Commanders will 'lean on' Jacoby Brissett's experience in QB room

And with 48 career starts, Brissett brings a healthy amount of experience to the Commanders' quarterback room. Whether he starts a game or not in 2023, the Commanders plan to take advantage of his insight.

news

Wake Up Washington | Diving into the possibilities for the Commanders on Day 3

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

news

Paulsen's prospects | Tennessee OT Darnell Wright

Over the next few weeks, Commanders analyst Logan Paulsen will be breaking down some prospect that have stood out to me in my analysis of the Commanders' positions of need. We'll start at the tackle position, specifically with Tennessee's Darnell Wright.

news

10 seventh-round prospects who could be available for the Commanders on Day 3

The Commanders have the No. 233 overall pick in the seventh round of this year's draft. Here are 10 players with Day 3 grades who could be available.

news

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who Mike Tannenbaum has the Commanders taking in the first round

Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert each week and delve into how that player would fit with Washington. Next up is Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid.

news

Wake Up Washington | Engram says Dotson has 'big play ability'

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, April 10, 2023.

news

Bobby Engram praises Dotson's rookie season, wants to help WR take step forward in Year 2

Dotson has already shown that he is a step or two ahead of where other rookie wideouts might be in their development with his hands, route running and overall approach to the game. Engram's job is to help Dotson build on those traits and make strides in his development in Year 2.

news

Wake Up Washington | 'Like nothing else in the world'

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, April 7, 2023.

Advertising