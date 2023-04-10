10 seventh-round prospects who could be available for the Commanders on Day 3

The opinions expressed in the article do not reflect those of the team unless specified in a direct quote.

The Washington Commanders are getting closer to being on the clock with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but the three-day event is full of other opportunities for them to improve their roster.

The Commanders have eight picks in this year's draft, five of which come on Day 3. They only have one in the seventh round (No. 233 overall), but considering the luck they have had in recent years finding gems like Kamren Curl and roster-building pieces like Dax Milne and Chris Paul, there is a strong possibility that Washington will end up finding another solid player.

So, here are 10 players with Day 3 grades who could be available in the seventh round.

PJ Mustipher, DT, Penn State

A fifth-year senior for the Nittany Lions, Mustipher had 53 games and 28 starts under his belt. He was a Second Team All-Big Ten selection in 2022 for being sixth on the team with 38 tackles, and he is known for being a great locker room player. He is also disruptive in the run game.

Jake Bobo, WR, UCLA