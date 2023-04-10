News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

10 seventh-round prospects who could be available for the Commanders on Day 3

Apr 10, 2023 at 04:11 PM
North Carolina State's Isaiah Moore (1) surveys the offense of Clemson during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

The Washington Commanders are getting closer to being on the clock with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but the three-day event is full of other opportunities for them to improve their roster.

The Commanders have eight picks in this year's draft, five of which come on Day 3. They only have one in the seventh round (No. 233 overall), but considering the luck they have had in recent years finding gems like Kamren Curl and roster-building pieces like Dax Milne and Chris Paul, there is a strong possibility that Washington will end up finding another solid player.

So, here are 10 players with Day 3 grades who could be available in the seventh round.

PJ Mustipher, DT, Penn State

A fifth-year senior for the Nittany Lions, Mustipher had 53 games and 28 starts under his belt. He was a Second Team All-Big Ten selection in 2022 for being sixth on the team with 38 tackles, and he is known for being a great locker room player. He is also disruptive in the run game.

Jake Bobo, WR, UCLA

Despite getting 17 fewer receptions in 2022, Bobo is coming off career highs in yards (817) and touchdowns (7). He knows how to make catches in traffic from the slot position and had an impressive 142-yard performance against Washington. Receiver is not a need for the Commanders, but Bobo could help create competition at the bottom of the roster.

Henry Bainivalu, G, Washington

Bainivalu spent the entirety of his career with Washington as a right guard and started in every game since 2020. Athleticism is not his strength, but he is powerful and can move defensive tackles. Bainivalu was a multisport athlete in high school -- he wrestled and threw discuss for Skyline High School.

Lance Boykin, CB, Coastal Carolina

Boykin was all over the place for the Chanticleers, recording a career-high 55 tackles, seven pass breakups, two interceptions, a sack and a forced fumble. Boykin has plenty of size (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) but will likely need to spend time on special teams for the first stretch of his career.

Ikenna Enechukwu, DE, Rice

Enechukwu proved he knows how to rush the passer by leading Rice with 31 pressures with 4.5 sacks. Enechukwu is an imposing 6-foot-4 and 269 pounds but will need to develop some more pass-rush moves to succeed at the next level.

Tiyon Evans, RB, Louisville

"Consistent" would be the best word to describe Evans during his two seasons with Louisville, as he had back-to-back 525-yards performances with six touchdowns each in 2021 and 2022. Evans is listed at 5-foot-9 but is a bowling ball that weighs 225 pounds. He is also not afraid to lay a hit on a defender if they are unlucky enough to get in his way.

Shaka Heyward, LB, Duke

Heyward has been one of the best players on Duke's defense with All-ACC honors in 2021 and 2022. He recorded 90 tackles in each of the last two seasons, and he showed impressive coverage skills for a linebacker. Heyward will likely be a special teams contributor as a rookie, but with some development, he could evolve into a more consistent player.

Isaiah Moore, LB, N.C. State

Isaiah Moore had a solid showing at the East-West Shrine Bowl in January and nearly had an interception in the all-star game. A five-year contributor for the Wolfpack, Moore recorded 341 tackles and 11.5 sacks during his time with the team. He will need to improve on his play recognition, but if he can do that, he has the skill set to thrive in a larger role at some point in his career.

Mekhi Garner, CB, LSU

Garner has some traits that scouts will love. He is tall (6-foot-2) and large for a cornerback (212 pounds) and can be physical. The 2022 season was not his best, though, and he will need to improve in zone coverage. He may benefit from playing on special teams until he can develop certain aspects of his skill set.

Jarrett Patterson, C, Notre Dame

Patterson was a four-year starter at Notre Dame with 49 appearances over the last five seasons. He is not the strongest offensive lineman in this year's class (he had 22 reps on the bench press at the combine) but he has no problem moving defensive tackles to create running lanes if he can get his hands on them.

