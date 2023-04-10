Mock Draft Monday | Here's who Mike Tannenbaum has the Commanders taking in the first round

PFF backs up the talent that Kincaid has at his disposal, as he had the highest receiving grade among all college tight ends last season (92.3). Utah also made good use of his talents; he was on the field for 366 pass plays in 2022, and he ran a route on 91% of those snaps.

Over the last two seasons, Kincaid has had a contested catch rate of 65.4%, and he knows how to make plays once he has the ball in his hands, as 35% of his yardage during that span of time has come after the catch.

A transfer from San Diego, where he had 20 touchdown catches in 2018 and '19 combined, Kincaid had 16 scores for the Utes over the past two seasons," ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. wrote of Kincaid on his big board, where the tight end is ranked 19th. "He has excellent hands...and he has great speed, though he didn't run at the combine."