2022 Combine breakdown | Linebackers

In just a few days, college football's top prospects will be at Lucas Oil Stadium for the 2022 Scouting Combine.

The event, which was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be one of the best opportunities for players to get noticed by scouts and improve their stock, and with more than 300 athletes getting ready to converge on Indianapolis, it's time to get more acquainted with them.

Next up are the linebackers.

Next up are the linebackers.

The top prospect (according to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.): Devin Lloyd, Utah

Utah's Devin Lloyd was a machine in 2021 with a career-high 111 tackles (66 solo). That was enough to rank third in the Pac-12, and his 22 tackles for a loss tied the second-most in a season in program history.

But there are other reasons why Lloyd is so enticing; he has an eye for coverage. He grabbed four interceptions in his final season, two of which were returned for touchdowns (he was the only active player in the conference to have three picks returned for a score in his career). What's more, he tacked on eight sacks to give him 16.5 in three seasons.

"The versatility stands out as a major plus," Kiper wrote. "I've compared him to former top-five pick Devin White, though I'm curious to see what he runs at the combine to see whether he has the same elite speed as White."