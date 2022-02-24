2022 Combine breakdown | Wide receiver

Any opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.

In just a few days, college football's top prospects will be at Lucas Oil Stadium for the 2022 Scouting Combine.

The event, which was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be one of the best opportunities for players to get noticed by scouts and improve their stock, and with more than 300 athletes getting ready to converge on Indianapolis, it's time to get more acquainted with them.

Over the next week, Commanders.com will take a dive into each position to see what they have to offer. Here are the positions we've looked at so far:

Next up are the wide receivers.

The top prospect (according to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.): Drake London, USC

The Trojans didn't have much of a successful season, as they finished with a 4-8 record, but Drake London was a definitive bright spot before an ankle fracture forced him to miss the final four games. He had six games with at least 130 receiving yards in 2021, including 171 against Notre Dame. And even though he missed a chunk of time, he still led the country with 19 contested catches, according to Pro Football Focus.

Many analysts are fans of his 6-foot-5, 210-pound frame as well as his hand size and catch radius. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein also points out that his basketball background makes things like "angles to the ball, body positioning and high-pointing come very naturally to him."

"London's pro career would benefit from playing with a diverse receiving corps that allows play-callers to play to London's strengths," Zierlein wrote.