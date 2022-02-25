2022 Combine breakdown | Tight ends

Any opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.

In just a few days, college football's top prospects will be at Lucas Oil Stadium for the 2022 Scouting Combine.

The event, which was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be one of the best opportunities for players to get noticed by scouts and improve their stock, and with more than 300 athletes getting ready to converge on Indianapolis, it's time to get more acquainted with them.

Over the next week, Commanders.com will take a dive into each position to see what they have to offer. Here are the positions we've looked at so far:

Next up are the tight ends.

The top prospect (according to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.): Trey McBride, Colorado State

Tight end isn't a popular position in this year's mock draft (there is no one of Kyle Pitts' caliber in the bunch), but there seems to be some consensus that Tre McBride is the best the position has to offer.

McBride, a 6-foot-4, 260-pound prospect from Fort Morgan, Colorado, had plenty of high points in his career. Last season was certainly his best; he grabbed 90 receptions for 1,121 yards, which earned him All-American honors. He's an all-around player who knows how to block and make efficient catches in the passing game.

McBride had 10 touchdowns in his career, but only one came in 2021. There will likely be some questions about that among scouts, but it's hard to acknowledge that McBride is productive.