Juan Castillo excited to get started with Commanders' TEs 

Reyes, who hadn't even played the sport until last year, didn't have a catch in his rookie year, but his role did increase as the season progressed. He mostly contributed on special teams, but he did get 39 snaps on offense.

Castillo shouldn't have to worry about Reyes shying away from work, either. In fact, it's been one of his strong qualities since joining Washington's roster.

"You've got to bring it out every single play," Reyes said during training camp. "You're not going to win every time you bring that energy and that physicality. But you've got to bring it every single play because the guy on the other team wants to crush you, right? So it's either you or him. And in my mind, it's going to be me every time."

It doesn't seem like Castillo will be using the colorful language that Hoener was known for to motivate his players, but there are some similarities between the two, namely how hard they expect their players to work.