2022 Combine breakdown | Quarterbacks

In just a few days, college football's top prospects will be at Lucas Oil Stadium for the 2022 Scouting Combine.

The event, which was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be one of the best opportunities for players to get noticed by scouts and improve their stock, and with more than 300 athletes getting ready to converge on Indianapolis, it's time to get more acquainted with them.

Finally, we're wrapping things up with a look at each of the top quarterbacks available this year.

Malik Willis, Liberty

2021 stats: 207-339 (61.1%), 2,857 yards, 27 TDs, 12 INTs (197 carries for 878 yards, 13 TDs)

Analysis: Willis didn't play against the same level of competition as some of the other signal-callers in this year's class, but he's clearly one of the most athletic. He put up 3,735 yards, including a team-leading 878 rushing yards, and analysts like Mel Kiper Jr. see him as the most talented among his fellow quarterbacks. It might take him more time to adjust to the professional level than others, but many believe his skillset is worth the wait.

Matt Corral, Ole Miss

2021 stats: 262-386 (67.9%), 3,349 yards, 20 TDs, 5 INTs (152 carries for 614 yards, 11 TDs)