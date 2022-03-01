Key takeaways from Ron Rivera's Combine press conference

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera wrapped up his press conference at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine earlier today. Here are four takeaways from what he had to say.

1. He's glad to be back interviewing players in person.

For the past two years, the process for evaluating players has been a little different. COVID-19 regulations limited in-person interactions between coaches and prospects, leaving them to settle with Zoom meetings for interviews.

For someone like Rivera who values the in-person interviews, the return to normalcy is a welcome sight, and there's much more to learn from things virtual meetings don't show.

"You get to see the whole body language," Rivera said. "It's so much better than when all you see is that little square. You're seeing the whole reaction, everything from the face to the body to the way they're sitting."

For the quarterbacks, the first position group to show up in Indianapolis, Rivera and his staff like to put on game film to see how they respond. Some of it is positive; some of it isn't. Either way, there's information to be learned from it. They want to see what the prospects' retention is and hear them talk through plays, but they also want to see how they react to those positives and negatives.

Rivera said that's something he and the staff missed last year.