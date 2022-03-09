2022 free agency preview | Linebacker

Jayon Brown does not receive as much attention as the other top-end free agent linebackers, but he might actually be one of the most underrated players at his position.

Brown bet on himself with a one-year deal to stay in Tennessee and ended up starting in a career-low six games. He's struggled against the run throughout his career, but he does excel in coverage with 28 pass breakups in five years. He's also grabbed an interception in each of the last four seasons, including one returned for a touchdown in 2018.