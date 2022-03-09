News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

2022 free agency preview | Linebacker

Mar 09, 2022 at 02:00 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Any opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.

The NFL Scouting Combine has come and gone, which means that now it's time to take a break from all the draft talk and shift to free agency.

The Washington Commanders, who have managed to find some quality starters since Ron Rivera took over as the head coach. Several of those players are set to hit the open market once again, and keeping them on the roster is a priority. There are, however, plenty of options for the team to sign once the league year begins on March 16.

In the meantime, Commanders.com will be breaking down some of the players available at each position. Here are the positions we've looked at so far:

Next up are the linebackers.

De'Vondre Campbell

Campbell030922

Related Links

If a team is looking for a consistent linebacker who is available for every play, it would be hard-pressed to find a better option than De'Vondre Campbell.

Campbell, a six-year pro out of Minnesota, was literally a mainstay on the Falcons' defense. He rarely left the field in 2021, as he played every snap in 12 games, including seven straight from Weeks 6-12. What's more, he received the second-highest overall grade from PFF (86.0) and the second-highest cover grade (83.9).

Campbell's 90.4 tackling grade is his fifth straight such mark above 75.0, and that sure tackling goes a long way in Green Bay," wrote PFF. "He's earned himself a nice raise. Now it's just a matter of how nice it'll be."

Aside from his production, Campbell could provide some veteran leadership to the Commanders' young linebacker corps. And considering how successful he is against the run, he would bolster the unit's eight-ranked rushing defense.

Bobby Wagner

AP_21008238817025
Mark Tenally/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Bobby Wagner is a late addition to players who will be available in free agency. After the Seahawks traded away Russell Wilson, the team decided to release the veteran linebacker to create cap space. He's one of the older options, but he instantly becomes of the best available at the position.

Wagner, who has spent all 10 years of his career with the Seahawks, has been a consummate example of leadership and consistency. He's been voted to the Pro Bowl every season since 2014, and he's been a First Team All-Pro selection six times. He's led the league in tackles twice, and he's recorded at least 100 stops in every season, including a career-high 170 in 2021.

"Wagner has had more seasons with run-defense grades higher than 90.0 than he's had below 80.0," wrote PFF's Diante Lee.

Wagner has been a middle linebacker from the moment he entered the league, and the Commanders are looking at whether they need to add someone in the middle to lead the unit. Adding Wagner would make it even more formidable.

Foyesade Oluokun

AP_21003730146068
Mark LoMoglio/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Foyesade Oluokun had a breakout season in every sense of the word. In terms of tackles, he was the most dominant linebacker in the league last year with 192 stops (102 solo). At 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, he presents plenty of potential for a long career.

It's not necessarily an issue, but Oluokun still has a lot of room for growth. He had 462 tackles over the course of his four-year career, and 41% of that came last season. He does occasionally struggle to get off blocks, and despite his three interceptions and six pass breakups, he could be better in coverage.

At this point, Oluokun would be better suited as an outside linebacker, where he's allowed to do what he does best. He has potential, though, and he could develop into an even better player with the right coaching.

Leighton Vander Esch

AP_21123741854179
Terrance Williams/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Leighton Vander Esch was a clear standout on the Cowboys' offense in 2018 with 140 tackles and two interceptions, giving more credence to the Cowboys using a first-round pick on him.

Since then, Vander Esch's numbers haven't been as impressive. He went two years without playing at least 16 games, as he dealt with neck and collarbone and high-ankle sprain issues. When he's healthy, though, he can flash the talent that convinced Dallas to take a chance on him.

Assuming that he can get back to the same level that he was on in 2018, he would be a valuable asset to a defense.

Jayon Brown

AP_21313791505033
Ben Liebenberg/2021 National Football League

Jayon Brown does not receive as much attention as the other top-end free agent linebackers, but he might actually be one of the most underrated players at his position.

Brown bet on himself with a one-year deal to stay in Tennessee and ended up starting in a career-low six games. He's struggled against the run throughout his career, but he does excel in coverage with 28 pass breakups in five years. He's also grabbed an interception in each of the last four seasons, including one returned for a touchdown in 2018.

Brown has played in a 3-4 scheme since the Titans drafted him, so Brown could need some time to adjust to a new scheme. However, it is worth noting that nearly every player on Washington's defense made the adjustment this offseason with limited practice time. It is possible Brown could do the same, especially since he would be surrounded by teammates with two years of experience in the system.

Related Content

news

Here are the dates to watch on the 2022 Pro Day schedule

Over the next two months, the Washington Commanders' scouts will travel across the country to see prospects conduct workouts at their college campuses. Here are all the confirmed pro day dates.
news

2022 free agency preview | Tight ends

Commanders.com will be breaking down some of the players available at each position. Next up are the tight ends.
news

Wake Up Washington | Shifting to free agency

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
news

2022 free agency preview | Cornerback

Commanders.com will be breaking down some of the players available at each position. After taking a look at the receivers, next up are the cornerbacks.
news

Here's how to participate in the Sean Taylor Memorial Project beginning on April 1

The ongoing project will provide opportunities for fans to celebrate the Washington Legend throughout 2022 and beyond. 
news

Wake Up Washington | Local prospects shine at Combine

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
news

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who CBS Sports has Washington taking in the first round

Each week, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert and delve into who they have Washington selecting in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

2022 free agency preview | Wide receiver

Commanders.com will be breaking down some of the players available at each position. First up are the wide receivers
news

Wake Up Washington | Takeaways from Combine Week

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, March 7, 2022.
news

2022 Combine notebook | All about the fronts

The NFL Scouting Combine trudges on in Indianapolis, and today the defensive line and linebackers addressed the media while the offensive linemen conducted on-field workouts. Here's a look at some of the highlights from the day.
news

The art of the interview: For Rivera and his staff, every detail matters

For the first time in nearly two years, Rivera and the Commanders are able to conduct in-person interviews ahead of the draft, and it's given them a better evaluation of prospects.
Advertising