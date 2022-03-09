2022 free agency preview | Tight ends

C.J. Uzomah, who has now been in the professional ranks for the last seven years, has never been someone to take the top off of a defense. That wasn't the case in 2021, either, although he did have a career-high 493 yards.

But last year did show that he can deliver on some clutch moments.

All five of his touchdowns came during a four-game stretch, and there's a strong argument that the Bengals don't win at least one of those games without him. He caught five passes for 95 yards and two scores in a 24-21 win over the Jaguars. One of those was a 31-yard catch that tied the score in the fourth quarter. He also had two scores against the Ravens, one of which was a 32-yard strike that swung the doors open in a 41-17 rout.