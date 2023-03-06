2023 Combine notebook | Wrapping up the weekend in Indy

Things are beginning to wrap up at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, and over the past few days, the wide receivers, quarterbacks, tight ends, offensive line and running backs all spoke to the media and participated in on-field drills.

Let's take a look back at all that happened over the weekend.

-- As was mentioned in the previous notebook, Washington is not necessarily in the hunt for a young quarterback with the team saying that Sam Howell would enter the offseason workout program as "QB1." But since several of them performed so well, their numbers are worth mentioning here.

Florida signal-caller Anthony Richardson was the clear standout for the position. It was expected that he would put up good numbers, and he did not disappoint. Aside from running a 4.43 40-yard dash, he also set a record for the position with a 40.5-inch vertical and a 10-foot-9 broad jump. And on top of that, he was flicking the ball 50-yards downfield with ease.