2024 NFL Draft Day 2 grades | Experts speak highly of Washington's savviness, decisions

Newton: A-

Analysis: "An offensive tackle was the pressing need here, but it's hard to argue against the value of Newton. The 6-2, 304-pounder is adept at shooting through gaps and making plays in the backfield. But with Washington having Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen inside, what's the path toward early playing time? Dan Quinn will have to find a way to work him in, or the Commanders could move one of the costly veterans."

Sainstril: B

Analysis: "Washington's pass defense was downright disastrous last season, yielding a league-worst 262.2 yards per game through the air. Though Sainristil stands at just 5-9 and 182 pounds, the playmaking former receiver seems like the kind of nickel cornerback Dan Quinn has been able to get a lot of mileage out of in earlier years."

Sinnot: C+

Analysis: "Sinnott is a versatile and reliable asset who can help make life easier for a quarterback, particularly a rookie in Jayden Daniels. But he seems more like a complementary piece rather than a foundational one, which might mean he's a slight reach here as the second tight end off the board. And Washington still has a serious problem to address with its offensive line after not using any of its three Round 2 selections up front."

Coleman: C

Analysis: "The Commanders finally made their play for an offensive lineman. But they missed out on many more reliable options by waiting so long. Coleman's technique leaves a lot to be desired, and he might struggle to hold his ground against NFL defensive linemen."

McCaffrey: B-