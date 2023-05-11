23 things to know about the Commanders' 2023 schedule

-- On Oct. 23, 2005, Washington recorded its biggest-ever win in their series against San Francisco. Running back Clinton Portis scored three touchdowns in the 52-17 thumping.

-- Washington's trip to play the Rams will be just the second road game it has played against the franchise since the move to Los Angeles. The last time came 2017, when Washington came away with a 27-20 victory.

-- Washington's game against Miami will be the first time the Commanders' first matchup against quarterback Tua Tagovailloa, who was taken three picks after Washington drafted Chase Young with the No. 2 overall pick.

-- Of all the active teams in the NFL, Washington and the New York Jets are one of the rarest matchups with just 12 games in their history. From 1972-2007, Washington had an 8-1 record against the Jets.

-- Washington will play the Seahawks without Russell Wilson for the first time since 2011. Back then, the box office was dominated by Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2, the virtual assistant Siri made its debut on iPhones and Adele's "Rolling in the Deep" was Billboard's No. 1 song.