Players to watch during Washington's rookie minicamp

2. Ricky Stromberg and Braeden Daniels.

Washington has made some efforts to tweak its offensive line since the offseason began. Veterans like Nick Gates and Andrew Wylie have been added to the mix, while long time center Chase Roullier has been released.

Now, enter rookies Stromberg and Daniels, who were taken with Washington's third- and fourth-round picks, respectively. Based on how Rivera sounded during his press conferences at the end of Nights 2 and 3, there's a lot of excitement for what they can add to the front.

"He has some position flex, he played guard as well," Rivera said of Stromberg. "So, he's a guy that we really think is going to come in and add some quality depth, and we'll see how things go. But he is a very bright, very smart guy."

Stromberg's intelligence is one of his most noteworthy qualities. That stood out to the Commanders when they brought him in for a visit, as he had in-depth conversations with Travelle Wharton and Eric Bieniemy. Not only was he able to effectively articulate Arkansas' protection and blocking schemes, but he was quick to comprehend the verbiage that Wharton and Bieniemy were using when discussing Washington's offense.

"I don't think he's gonna have a hard time catching up to NFL football, NFL terminology," said general manager Martin Mayhew.

As for Daniels, the Utah lineman is viewed as more of a raw talent with promising upside. He's going to compete at left guard, Rivera said, but the Commanders also want to look at him in the tackle position.