Here's a look at all 12 of the Commanders' UDFAs

The Washington Commanders added seven new players to their roster through the 2023 NFL Draft, but they won't be the only players going through practice at rookie minicamp next week.
Earlier this week, the Commanders agreed to terms with 12 undrafted free agents, although they won't officially be on the roster until they pass their physicals on May 11. They include the likes of wide receiver Kazmeir Allen, safety Kendall Smith and defensive end Joshua Pryor.
Washington has a history of keeping their undrafted free agents around through either the practice squad or active roster. Tight ends Armani Rogers and Curtis Hodges were part of the 13 undrafted free agents that were brought in last year, and both are considered exciting projects who could add upside to the position.
So, there is a good chance that a few of these 12 players will manage to stick around for the regular season. Here's some info about each player and their college career:
WR Kazmeir Allen
School: UCLA* Height:* 5-foot-9* Weight:* 175 pounds* Accolades:* Second Team All-Pac-12 (2021)
Stats:
80 receptions, 762 yards, 7 TDs; 68 rushes, 550 yards, 4 TDs; 39 returns, 1,054 yards, TD
WR Zion Bowens
School: Hawaii* Height: 6-foot-1 Weight:* 185 pounds* Accolades:* Scored second-longest touchdown reception in school history (93 yards, 2021)
Stats:
52 receptions, 896 yards, 7 TDs
OL Madon Brooks
School: Ole Miss* Height:* 6-foot-6* Weight:* 315 pounds* Accolades:* Third Team All-C-USA (2021); Honorable Mention All-C-USA (2020); 2020 PFF First Team All-C-USA
QB Tim DeMorat
School: Fordham* Height:* 6-foot-4* Weight:* 220 pounds* Accolades:* AP First Team FCS All-American (2022); Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year (2021); First Team All-Patriot League (2020-21); First Team All-Patriot League (2019)
Stats:
1,033-of-1,685, 13,461 yards, 123 touchdowns, 39 INTs; 17 rushing TDs
S Xavier Henderson
School: Michigan State* Height:* 6-foot-1* Weight:* 210 pounds* Accolades:* Honorable Mention All-Big Ten (2022); Third Team All-Big Ten (2021)
Stats:
271 tackles (172 solo), 16.5 TFLs, 3 sacks, 3 INTs, 12 PDs, 3 FFs, FR
DE Joshua Pryor
School: Bowie State* Height:* 6-foot-4* Weight:* 280 pounds* Accolades:* CIAA All-Rookie Team (2018); CIAA Rookie of the Year (2018); All-CIAA First Team (2018); All-CIAA First Team (2019)
Stats: 245 tackles (131 solo), 77 TFLs, 32 sacks, 3 PDs, 4 FFs, 5 FRs, 3 BLKs
WR Jalen Sample
School: Minnesota State* Height:* 6-foot-6* Weight:* 200 pounds* Accolades:* All-NSIC Team of Excellence (2022); First Team All-NSIC (2021)
Stats:
114 receptions, 1,898 yards, 14 TDs
S Kendall Smith
School: Illinois* Height:* 6-foot-1* Weight:* 205 pounds* Accolades:* Honorable Mention All-Big Ten (2022)
Stats:
71 tackles (44 solo), 5 INTs, FF
CB DJ Stirgus
School: Missouri West* Height:* 6-foot-1* Weight:* 175 pounds* Accolades:* First Team All-MIAA (2022)
Stats:
81 tackles (57 solo), 4 TFLs, 1 sack, 2 INTs, 30 PDs, BLK
WR Mitchell Tinsley
School: Penn State* Height:* 6-foot-1* Weight:* 206 pounds* Accolades:* Second Team All-Conference USA (2021, Western Kentucky)
Stats:
181 receptions, 2,356 yards, 23 TDs
WR Brycen Tremayne
School: Stanford* Height:* 6-foot-4* Weight:* 212 pounds* Accolades:* Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 (2022)
Stats:
74 receptions, 1,017 yards, 11 TDs
CB Nick Whiteside
School: Saginaw Valley State* Height:* 6-foot-1* Weight:* 200 pounds* Accolades:* First Team All-GLIAC (2021), Honorable Mention All-GLIAC (2019)
Stats:
131 tackles (67 solo), 2.5 TFLs, 12 INTs, 26 PDs, BLK