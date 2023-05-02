Here's a look at all 12 of the Commanders' UDFAs

The Washington Commanders added seven new players to their roster through the 2023 NFL Draft, but they won't be the only players going through practice at rookie minicamp next week.

Earlier this week, the Commanders agreed to terms with 12 undrafted free agents, although they won't officially be on the roster until they pass their physicals on May 11. They include the likes of wide receiver Kazmeir Allen, safety Kendall Smith and defensive end Joshua Pryor.

Washington has a history of keeping their undrafted free agents around through either the practice squad or active roster. Tight ends Armani Rogers and Curtis Hodges were part of the 13 undrafted free agents that were brought in last year, and both are considered exciting projects who could add upside to the position.