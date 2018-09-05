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26 Minutes With Clinton Portis: Episode 2 - Favorite Memories, Season Opener And Special Guest Fred Smoot

Sep 05, 2018 at 05:54 PM
cp_ep2

This week, Clinton Portis, Monica McNutt and Jake Kring-Schreifels discuss CP's favorite moment as a player for the Redskins and his memories of Sean Taylor with fans. The three discuss the team's Week 1 matchup with the Cardinals before welcoming in former Redskins cornerback Fred Smoot for the final segment to discuss the art of trash talking.

You can check Redskins.com or the Redskins mobile app each week for an episode of "26 Minutes With Clinton Portis" or subscribe/download on iTunes. A new episode drops every Wednesday.

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