3 keys to Washington getting a win over Green Bay

2. What can Washington's defense do to be disruptive in the run game?

Logan: Stopping the run has been a theme for the last two games. Tennessee and Chicago both relied heavily on the run game to offset weak passing attacks. The Packers shouldn't be the same; they have one of the most prolific passers of his generation in Aaron Rodgers.

However, since head coach Matt LaFleur arrived in Green Bay, the team has placed an emphasis running the football. LaFleur comes from the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree, which functions by utilizing a balanced offense. The goal is to force the opposing defense to allocate more resources to stopping the run, which opens windows in the passing game.

Last year, they executed this to perfection, utilizing there two backs Aron Jones and A.J. Dillion to set up shot plays. When that was unsuccessful, they were able to rely on the Devante Adams connection to bail them out of third down situations.

That connection is no more, and Rodgers has been unable to find consistent chemistry with anyone outside of Allen Lazard and Randal Cobb, who will be out this week because of an ankle injury suffered last week.

As a result, the Packers have tried to lean into the rushing attack. To me, Dillon is still one of the best pure power backs in the NFL, and Jones is electric with the ball in his hands.

However, the duo has slowed in 2022, causing the offense to sputter. Packer fans have been vocal about the slowing of Dillion, who last year was one of the most efficient backs in the NFL. I think the ire of the Packers' fandom is misplaced and should be placed on the offensive line. Fourth-round pick Royce Newman was benched in favor of Jake Hanson. Hanson tore his biceps, forcing Newman back into the lineup. I think Newman has a lot of upside, but his inconsistent play has hurt the Packers in all facets.

It isn't just him, though. Elgton Jenkins, the 2021 starting right guard, is playing right tackle, and it has been obvious he is playing out of position. Combine this with subpar play by Jon Runyan at the left guard spot, and the struggles in the run game become all too clear.

Despite the Packers struggles philosophically and from a personal standpoint. they need to run the football to have an effective offense. The Commanders know this, and based on the struggles along the interior, I would expect them to deploy a fair amount of "cinco" personnel, (five defensive linemen) with John Ridgeway at nose tackle.

Ridgeway is a massive man at 6-foot-5 inches and weighing 321 pounds, but it isn't mass that makes the "cinco" package effective. When Ridgeway plays nose guard, it allows Jon Allen and Daron Payne to play on the outside shoulders of the guards.