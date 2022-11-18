3 keys to Washington securing a win in Houston

1. What is Houston's response to Washington running the ball 49 times against the Eagles?

Logan: After rushing the ball 49 times on Monday night against the Eagles, the Commanders have actualized their identity as an offense. For weeks, Ron Rivera has been calling for the team to run the ball. There had been signs of the game plan, but Monday Night was an expression of that in its truest from.

This week against the Houston Texans, the margin for error is much larger. Houston is rebuilding, waiting to spend their cap space and extensive draft capital. In the meantime, the roster is meager, lacking the high-level skill to make them competitive.

However, while having a losing record, the coaching staff has found ways to keep games close by understanding their opponent. In Washington's case, its offensive Identity was on full display on Monday. There is no question about who Washington wants to be offensively, but what will Houston's response be?

The current trend for NFL defenses is to play light boxes and focus on adding numbers in coverage. Houston does not frequently play light boxes, but when they do, it is usually backed by Cover 2. Smith helped develop the Tampa 2 defense under the tutelage of Tony Dungy, so this makes sense.

Like most defenses that play line run boxes in Tampa 2, Smith had great interior players. That does not exist on Houston's roster. As a result, they rely heavily on line movement and run stunts, "pinching" the defensive line one way while "scraping" the linebacker the other. This can be extremely disruptive, especially when an offensive line is not prepared. It can confuse the offensive line, making it difficult to determine their assignments. Moving the defensive front can also create picks, which allows less athletic defensive linemen to be disruptive.

However, if the offensive line is prepared, this can lead to big plays. Line stunts must be executed as a group, and if one defender is prevented from getting to their new gap, a hole can be created in the defense.