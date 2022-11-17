News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Practice report | Darrick Forrest's growth comes from 'very conscientious' attention to detail

Nov 17, 2022 at 05:07 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

11152022 WAS @ PHI KC17396
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders

Darrick Forrest was a nonfactor for the Washington Commanders during his rookie season. That is not a knock against him; he was on Injured Reserve for half the season, and he was mostly a special teams player after he was activated while he learned the nuances of the defensive scheme.

One year later, Forrest has become an integral piece of the Commanders' secondary, and it is a testament to how hard he works off the field to make sure he is ready for game days.

"You've seen him take that step forward on the mental aspect of the game," said coach Ron Rivera. "He's a very bright young man. He's very eager, he practices the right way. He wants to see it and walk through it. If he's wrong, he wants to see it again."

Forrest has been rewarded for his jump in knowledge since his rookie season ended. It first showed up during OTAs and minicamp, and that led to him appearing in at least 44% of the defensive snaps through 10 games. Pro Football Focus has tracked his progress as well; he has the third-highest overall grade (81.7) and the best cover grade (84.8) among all safeties by the analytics website.

Most players experience a jump in their second season, but the reason why Forrest has taken such a drastic step forward is because Rivera said he is "very conscientious" about understanding how to play techniques in coverage.

"They're not necessarily overly advanced and complicated, but yet they still require you to think on the run," Rivera said. "And he's been able to handle that pretty good."

PHOTOS | Top Photos from Week 10

Take a look back at the best photos from the Washington Commanders' Week 10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Photos by Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders

11142022 WAS @ PHI17687
1 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17691
2 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17692
3 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17688
4 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17689
5 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17690
6 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17693
7 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17694
8 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17695
9 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17696
10 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17697
11 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17698
12 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17699
13 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17700
14 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17701
15 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17702
16 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17703
17 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17704
18 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17706
19 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17705
20 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17707
21 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17708
22 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17709
23 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17710
24 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
week100001
25 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100002
26 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100003
27 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100004
28 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100005
29 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100006
30 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100007
31 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100008
32 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100009
33 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100010
34 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100011
35 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100012
36 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100013
37 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100014
38 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100015
39 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17711
40 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17712
41 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17713
42 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17714
43 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17715
44 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17716
45 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17717
46 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17718
47 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17719
48 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17720
49 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17721
50 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17722
51 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17723
52 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17724
53 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17725
54 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17726
55 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17727
56 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17728
57 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17729
58 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17730
59 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17731
60 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17732
61 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17733
62 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17734
63 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17735
64 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17736
65 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17737
66 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17738
67 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17739
68 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17740
69 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17741
70 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17742
71 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17743
72 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17744
73 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17745
74 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17746
75 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17747
76 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17748
77 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17749
78 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17750
79 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17751
80 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17752
81 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17753
82 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17754
83 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17755
84 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17756
85 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17757
86 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17758
87 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17759
88 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17760
89 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17761
90 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17762
91 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17763
92 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
week100016
93 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100017
94 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100018
95 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100019
96 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100020
97 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100021
98 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100022
99 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100023
100 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100024
101 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100025
102 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100026
103 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100027
104 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100028
105 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100029
106 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100030
107 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100031
108 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100032
109 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100033
110 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100034
111 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100035
112 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100036
113 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100037
114 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100038
115 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100039
116 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100040
117 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100041
118 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100042
119 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100043
120 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100044
121 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100045
122 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100046
123 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100047
124 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100048
125 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100049
126 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100050
127 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100051
128 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100052
129 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100053
130 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100054
131 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100055
132 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100056
133 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100057
134 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100058
135 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100059
136 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100060
137 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100061
138 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100062
139 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100063
140 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100064
141 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100065
142 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100066
143 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100067
144 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100068
145 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100069
146 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100070
147 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100071
148 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100072
149 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100073
150 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100074
151 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100075
152 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100076
153 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100077
154 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100078
155 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100079
156 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100080
157 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100081
158 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100082
159 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100083
160 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100084
161 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100085
162 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100086
163 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100087
164 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100088
165 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100089
166 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100090
167 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100091
168 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100092
169 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100093
170 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100094
171 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100095
172 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100096
173 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100097
174 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100098
175 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100099
176 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100100
177 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100101
178 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100102
179 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100103
180 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100104
181 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100105
182 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100106
183 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100107
184 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100108
185 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100109
186 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100110
187 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100111
188 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100112
189 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100113
190 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100114
191 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100115
192 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100116
193 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100117
194 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100118
195 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100119
196 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100120
197 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100121
198 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100122
199 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100123
200 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100124
201 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100125
202 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100126
203 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100127
204 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100128
205 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100129
206 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100130
207 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100131
208 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100132
209 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100133
210 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100134
211 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100135
212 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100136
213 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100137
214 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100138
215 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100139
216 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100140
217 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100141
218 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100142
219 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100143
220 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100144
221 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100145
222 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100146
223 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100147
224 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100148
225 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100149
226 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100150
227 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100151
228 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100152
229 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100153
230 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100154
231 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100155
232 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100156
233 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100157
234 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100158
235 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100159
236 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100160
237 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100161
238 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17764
239 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17765
240 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17766
241 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17767
242 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17768
243 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17769
244 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17770
245 / 259
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17771
246 / 259
Kourtney Carroll
week100162
247 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100163
248 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100164
249 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100165
250 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100166
251 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100167
252 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100168
253 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100169
254 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100170
255 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100171
256 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100172
257 / 259
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11142022 WAS @ PHI17772
258 / 259
Kourtney Carroll
11142022 WAS @ PHI17773
259 / 259
Kourtney Carroll
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The extra attention to detail is what helped him secure his two turnovers against the Philadelphia Eagles. Based on the routes Philadelphia was running before Quez Watkins' fumble -- two drags routes underneath -- that told him that he needed to get vertical. He barely missed making the play on the ball, but because of his effort and hustle, he was there to recover the ball.

"That was an example that he's got to do something on the fly," Rivera said. "He sees it happen and 'bam', his instincts take over and he makes the break that he's supposed to."

Forrest has played a critical role in the defense's turnaround over the past few weeks. The Commanders had one of the worst units against the pass in 2021, and now they are in the top half of the league. Forrest cannot be credited with all of that, but it is clear that the trio of him, Kam Curl and Bobby McCain are all playing at a high level.

If Washington wants to keep its playoff hopes alive, it will need Forrest to continue that upward trend.

Here are some notes from Thursday's practice.

Related Links

-- Cole Holcomb did not participate in practice once again on Thursday, which means that his status against the Houston Texans is in doubt. However, it was still a positive day for Holcomb, as he was in uniform stretching with his teammates for the first time in weeks. He did work with the trainers to the side with the rest of the injured players, and while it is disappointing that he did not go through positional drills, the fact that he was on the field is a positive sign for him.

-- Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio also had praise for Forrest, saying that he "has shown he's got a nose for the ball." Forrest, who has two interceptions and a fumble recovery, leads the Commanders in turnovers.

"He's a physical guy. He'll come down and really lay the wood. He's active in the back end, so he's played well for us."

-- Curl has always been an impressive, intelligent player, but Del Rio has seen the former seventh-round pick continue to grow over the past three seasons. Curl, who has an overall PFF grade of 82.6, is the second highest-graded player among all safeties.

"We use him in a lot of different positions, a lot of different roles, and he's able to handle that," Del Rio said. "Part of that is because he is bright and so he's been an important piece for us."

-- Offensive coordinator Scott Turner did not know that Brian Robinson received 26 carries until after the game, but he said it was "really cool" to see Robinson have such a pivotal role in the victory.

"There wasn't anything flashy about it," Turner said. "Obviously [he] got in the end zone, [that] was a hell of a run and effort. [I] Talked to those guys about being physical and setting the tone. He really led the charge with that, so that was good to see. I think as he keeps running the ball the way he does, I think his vision will keep getting better and better and you're gonna see some bigger runs come out of that."

-- Taylor Heinicke has committed at least one turnover in the past four games, but he has a knack for bouncing back quickly. Turner has a simple answer for that: he has a short memory.

"I mean, he's a confident guy," Turner said. "He understands like a lot of good players that, you make a mistake, you move on, don't let it affect you. And he does the same when he has a big play positively. You move on to the next play. You never get too high, never get too low."

Related Content

news

Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation to feed 2,500 Prince George's County families in need at 20th annual Harvest Feast

The 20th annual Harvest Feast is in partnership with regional hunger relief organization Capital Area Food Bank, Bank of America, FedEx, Paisano's Pizza, PepsiCo, the Prince George's County Department of Social Services, and Safeway.

news

The case for Terry McLaurin to make his first Pro Bowl

McLaurin has already built an impressive resume, but he has yet to be voted to a Pro Bowl. It's time to change that.

news

'Beginning to pay off': Commanders know what upset win over Eagles could mean

The Washington Times' Matthew Paras takes a look inside the locker room after Washington's upset win over the Eagles.

news

Wake Up Washington | Slye points to trust, respect in special teams unit success

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.

news

Commanders-Texans Week 11 injury report

The Washington Commanders and Houston Texans have announced their injury reports for the Week 11 matchup.

news

Commanders vs. Texans preview | Heading down to H-Town

The Washington Commanders will go on the road for the second time in as many weeks to take on the Houston Texans. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Commanders.

news

From the booth | The top 5 outcomes under Ron Rivera, so far..

Play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein gives his top five Commanders game in head coach Ron Rivera's tenure.

news

Wake Up Washington | Ron Rivera wants Commanders to turn all their focus to next opponent

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.

news

Joey Slye named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Slye finished four-for-four in Washington's 32-21 win at Philadelphia, hitting field goals of 58, 55, 44 and 32 yards. It was the second time in his career he made two or more field goals from 50-plus yards in a single game.

news

Washington found winning formula against Eagles

The Commanders found a way to win against the undefeated Eagles, and the formula could propel them into a playoff push for the final seven games.

news

Washington Commanders celebrate National Philanthropy Day, reflect on year of service

Over the past year, The Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation assisted 179,000 children and families in the region, reached 60+ area school districts, and hosted more than 50 events that support underserved communities across the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia.

Advertising