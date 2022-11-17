The case for Terry McLaurin to make his first Pro Bowl

Terry McLaurin has already built a long resume over the course of his three-and-a-half NFL seasons.

The former third-round pick had one of the best rookie seasons in franchise history for a receiver; he became the first wideout since Henry Ellard to record back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons; and he is already 13th on the franchise's all-time receiving yards list.

For all his accolades, McLaurin has yet to be voted to a Pro Bowl. It is time to change that.

McLaurin might not be the flashiest player, but he is recognized as one of the best young talents in the NFL. That is why you should vote McLaurin to his first Pro Bowl, then check out his stats this season and vote again.