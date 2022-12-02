3 keys to Washington taking down the Giants

3. Who are some Giants players to watch?

Logan: Offensively, the Giants are light on elite playmakers. Kenny Golladay has not panned out as the Giants would have liked and is now listed as a rotational piece on the depth chart. Sterling Shepard is out for the year after a freak injury, and Robinson is on IR. Collin Johnson, who started multiple games last year, was lost for the season in training camp.

The desolate landscape at receiver has forced the Giants to pick up the likes of Richie Games and Isaiah Hodgins, who was claimed off Buffalo's practice squad. Despite this tremendous attrition at receiver, Jones has found a light in the dark.

Darius Slayton has been quiet this year with only 27 receptions third on the team after Saquon Barkly and Richie James. Don't let this deceive you, because he leads the team in receiving yards averaging over 17 yards per catch. He is a big play waiting to happen.

At the combine, Slayton ran a 4.39 40 time and a 40-inch vertical. These explosive metrics are on full display every time he attacks the second level of the defense. The Giants to a good job of highlighting to his skill set with go routes or letting him run deep crossing routes.

Slayton lacks elite polish on his routes and lacks consistent hands, but he is a tough matchup for Washington. With Benjamin St-Juste out, Kendall Fuller becomes the No. 1 corner with Christian Holmes at the No. 2.

Slayton is not a receiver that warrants having a player follow him around the formation like Justin Jefferson. However, his vertical speed is something that can be problematic.

While the matchup is not ideal, the Commanders play moderate amounts of man coverage, relying on a cover 3 zone match concept. This allows Washington's secondary to be aggressive in matching players while also forcing the offender towards there help.