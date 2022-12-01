Practice report | Washington's offensive line has been 'fantastic' during Commanders' winning streak

Washington began shifting its offense to more of a running attack during Week 6, and that change is clear when looking at the box score. Since the Thursday Night Football game against the Chicago Bears, Washington has had at least 100 rushing yards in six of the past seven games (the Commanders had 96 against the Indianapolis Colts). They have averaged 160.3 yards per game over the last three weeks, which ranks fifth in the NFL.

The offensive line has been thrilled with the increased attention to the running game, and their teammates have noticed it.

"Every single call I'm playing, they smile and they are ready to get physical," said quarterback Taylor Heinicke. "Those guys are awesome."

It has not always been that way, though, and that can be traced to several factors.

For starters, Washington had two new starters at guard in Norwell and Trai Turner. Both were familiar with the scheme, but it took time to learn how to work alongside their new teammates. It also did not help that Turner was playing through a quad injury to start the season that made him a detriment to the offense.

That led to him being benched after Week 5 to let him heal, and the rest seems to have paid off. His run-blocking grades on PFF have hovered around 60 (they were below 50 in three of the first four games), and he has not allowed a sack since Week 4.