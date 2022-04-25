4 takeaways from Ron Rivera, Martin Mayhew's pre-draft press conference

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew addressed the media four days before the first day of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are four takeaways from their joint press conference.

1. The board will dictate if and when the team moves around the draft.

It's Draft Week, which means the reports of teams looking to trade up or back are going to intensify all the way up to and during the first round. Mayhew did note there's been interest in moving around the first round, and he's made and fielded a few calls on the possibility.

With that said, Rivera and Mayhew are not ones to make rash decisions. Instead, they're going to rely on their draft board, which Rivera said was set last Friday, on whether it's in the team's best interest to trade the 11th overall pick.

"From my standpoint, it's all about who's there when you're on the clock," Mayhew said. "It's about, 'Can you go back to a point and still get a player who you really have conviction on?'"

With the Commanders picking just outside the Top 10, there's a strong chance to get a player who can immediately impact the team. So, it may serve the team to stay put and take a player they feel strongly about. If that player gets picked before them, they'll explore the possibility of moving back and stockpiling more picks.