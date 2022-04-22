PFF's Austin Gayle predicts Commanders will add Garrett Wilson or Chris Olave with 11th overall pick

Gayle was referring to Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, of course, both of whom have risen up draft boards and are projected to be first-round picks. Several other analysts have agreed with Gayle's prediction as well; both Wilson and Olave have been paired with the Commanders because of the belief they would expand the team's passing attack.

Wilson, who caught 70 receptions for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021, is Gayle's No. 1 receiver available over the likes of USC's Drake London and Alabama's Jameson Williams. He called Wilson an "uber dynamic player," which falls in line with how many feel about the All-Big Ten selection.

Wilson was able to back that up, too; he has a contested catch rate of 61.5%, and his PFF grade against man coverage is 84.0. His route-running is also considered some of the best in his class, and he's able to make plays after the catch. He had third-highest YAC above average (22.3%) among receiver prospects behind Williams and Arkansas' Treylon Burks.