DMV Spotlight | Zion Johnson goes from high school golfer to hole-in-one NFL draft prospect

Caesar Nettles waited patiently on one of the school buses at Riverdale Baptist School. He had received the green light from the kid's family to speak to him about joining the football team, and now all he needed to know was whether the kid was interested.

The kid he was waiting for was Zion Johnson, who was a sophomore on Riverdale Baptist's golf team. He had never played football before, but the intangibles were hard to miss. He had "huge feet, huge hands," and Nettles believed there was some growth potential.

Nettles told Johnson two things: he wanted to see what he could do on the field, and he wanted to see how hard he could work. Johnson agreed to join the team, and it's safe to say that decision worked out for him.

Johnson, who played two seasons at Davidson before transferring to Boston College in 2019, has become one of the top offensive line prospects with many believing he's the top guard available. It took some time to transform him from golfer to football player, but the work has Nettles confident in his former player's future.