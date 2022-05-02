5 things to know about Brian Robinson Jr.

The Washington Commanders added to their backfield by taking Alabama running back Bria Robinson with the No. 98 overall pick. Here are five things you need to know about the former member of the Crimson Tide, presented by Grubhub.

1. He wants to be a versatile back for the Commanders.

Robinson comes to the Commanders standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 225 pounds, and it's clear to him what kind of role he'll be playing during his rookie season.

"I really just see my role is just coming in and being a contributor to short yardage situations, or first and second down situations," Robinson said after he was drafted. "Just where I can always be effective and get positive yards and just keep the chains moving."

Being physical is something Robinson chooses to be, but there's more he can add with his style. He can pick up blitzes in the passing game, and he can be elusive when the situation calls for it. According to Pro Football Focus, he ranked seventh in runs of at least 15 yards. He also ranks in the 85th percentile in terms of speed among his fellow running backs.

All that certainly adds to what Robinson can offer, but he's still a bruiser at his core. It's what pushed him to rush for 1,343 yards last season, which ranked second in the SEC.