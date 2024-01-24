Adam Peters will bring ability to build relationships 'to new heights' as Commanders GM

Peters has done just about everything in his career as an NFL executive, but this is the first time he'll be running the show, and with a franchise that's got 91 years of history no less. Washington hasn't had a winning season since 2016, and every bit of Peters' expertise will be tested as he tried to revive the franchise. That includes being able to look beyond the stats to find the right players for his vision.

"It will be even more important in the role he's in now," 49ers general manager John Lynch said of Peters. "He'll have to even bring that to new heights in this role."

Relatability isn't necessarily a requirement for successful general managers. There have certainly been front office executives over the years who either didn't interact much with players or didn't place it in high regard. Lynch called it "old school," and perhaps that method had its place in the NFL 20 years ago.

But Lynch doesn't believe that works well, and it isn't how Peters does things. He prefers to develop personal relationships to let players know that he can be relied upon. That takes time to earn, Peters said, but it creates a stronger bond so that everyone can work towards the same goal.