After a season of growth, Brian Robinson is ready to prepare for Year 2

Robinson had to be eased back into the lineup once he made his return from the Physically Unable to Perform list, but based on his workload, it was clear that he did not need much warming up. Aside from two games -- Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans and Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts -- he got at least 12 carries on a weekly basis, including a season-high 26 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

That usage lines up with what coach Ron Rivera promised Robinson back before he was even drafted.

"Coach Rivera told me that if he brought me in here that he wasn't gonna sit around and let me develop," Robinson said. "He felt that I was ready to come in, ready to play. That was the expectation. That's what I did."

Robinson played the lynchpin for several of the Commanders' wins, whether it was running the ball or even as a pass-catcher. He pushed his way through Eagles defenders on his way to the touchdown that gave Washington the lead during the Monday Night Football game; the first score of his career led to his team getting a win over the Chicago Bears; and he plowed over Atlanta Falcons defenders for his first receiving touchdown in Week 12.

All the while, Robinson continued to gain confidence in his skill set each week.