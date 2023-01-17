Assessing the Commanders' 2022 draft class

The Washington Commanders' draft picks are expected to offer some sort of contribution early in their careers, and that was the case once again during the 2022 season.

Whether it was on offense, defense or special teams, several of Washington's rookies became key contributors. Some dealt with injuries that limited their usage, but all have shown potential as being part of the Commanders' future going forward. Here's a look at how each rookie performed during their first seasons in the NFL.

WR Jahan Dotson (Round 1, No. 16 overall)

2022 stats: 35 receptions, 523 yards, 7 TDs

Way back when people were guessing at what Jahan Dotson could be at the professional level, NFL.com's Lance Zierlein projected the Penn State alum to be a second-round pick. Washington took him earlier than people anticipated, and he performed better than those analysts expected.

Dotson, who missed five games after sustaining a hamstring injury in Week 4, ended up performing among the best in the 2022 class of wideouts, many of whom have received more national recognition for their production. He was seventh in yards, despite being 11th in receiving yards, third in yards per catch and tied for first in receiving touchdowns among rookies.

Dotson's quickness, route running and knack for creating explosive plays show that he will be a vital piece of Washington's receiving corps going forward.