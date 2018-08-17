Alex Smith Leads Field Goal Drive In Brief Preseason Debut 

Smith continued to rely on Kelley as a pass catcher, hitting him over the middle of the field and watching him run for another first down for 13 yards. He continued to feed Kelley twice more on the ground for six combined yards to face third down at the Jets' 4-yard line.

Smith targeted wide receiver Trey Quinn on a slant route but the ball was thrown just slightly behind him and the pass was broken up.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins made the drive count with the first of five field goals to give the Redskins the early lead.

"It was good. We got some first downs and moved the ball," Smith said. "Obviously, being able to score points was great. Would of loved to finish the drive off. But we did some good things. It was kind of the story of the night with us, moving the ball down in the red zone and then coming away with field goals. Luckily, defense kind of bailed us out and [Dustin] Hopkins hit one there at the end. Plenty of steps for us to work on, but some good things as far as that first drive."

Quarterback Colt McCoy replaced Smith on the next offensive series, but Smith felt good about his opportunity and knows he'll have some more next week against the Broncos.