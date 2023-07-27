Antonio Gibson looking to make the most of being Commanders' 'third-down back'

As Gibson alluded, being the Commanders' third-down back was a role that McKissic held during his three years with the franchise. McKissic had his most productive seasons with Washington, amassing 1,831 total yards and seven touchdowns, including a 954-yard campaign in 2020.

Gibson certainly has the tools to thrive in the role. Along with his 4.3 speed, he excels at escaping defenders near the perimeter with his quickness. His experience as a receiver has taught him how to work in space, and he's shown that at various points in his career. He's had at least 1,000 total yards in two of his three NFL seasons, including a 1,000-yard rushing performance in 2021.

Most recently, he broke loose on a screen play during OTAs that likely would have resulted in a touchdown.

"You see his athleticism because again, that's what he came in as a receiver out of Memphis," said head coach Ron Rivera. "And he's really shown that his pass catching ability is there. And then once he's got the ball in his hands, especially in space, he's a load."

Gibson's role could lead to more opportunities as a pass-catcher, which would suit him just fine. Actually, he's hoping that it comes to fruition this season.